Chelsea are not expecting a particularly busy January window, although there is a strong chance Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka could leave, per TEAMtalk sources.

The Blues are in a healthy position with regards to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and it’s not a case of them scrambling to sell players to balance the books, especially with a minimum of £40m expected for participating in the Club World Cup.

Enzo Maresca’s continues to work with an average-sized Premier League squad, with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart seeking temporary or permanent solutions for names lacking minutes.

Chilwell, 27, has made just one appearance this season – in the League Cup against Barrow – and the Blues are open to moving him on in January. Chilwell also accepts he needs minutes if he’s to be in Thomas Tuchel’s thoughts. Naturally, the advantage he has is Tuchel already knows him well having managed him at Chelsea.

Chilwell’s wage of around £200,000 per week at Chelsea might put off some suitors, although as with Raheem Sterling’s Arsenal loan, the Blues may be open to contributing a portion if a permanent exit can’t be found, which may be easier in the summer.



Manchester United have been linked with Chilwell but we understand that they are not currently considering a move, after they ruled him out as a target this past summer. However, interest in the England international is likely to ramp up in the coming weeks. It’s possible clubs may try to move for him late in the January window to try and get a bargain deal knowing the need from Chilwell and Chelsea to find a solution for him.

Chelsea could reluctantly sell Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka is another player who has featured infrequently this season and the midfielder could be on the move in January.

The 21-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a £20million (with add-ons) move in 2022, is highly-rated, but is competing for an attacking midfield spot against Cole Palmer, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and even potentially Christopher Nkunku or Enzo Fernandez, who can both play as advanced eights.



Maresca is a big admirer of Chukwuemeka but TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea will not turn down a sale at the right price in January, although a permanent exit is more likely next summer.

AC Milan are a team to keep an eye on in the race for Chukwuemeka. Their preference, however, would be to sign the midfielder on loan with an option to buy, rather than a permanent transfer.

Chelsea value Chukwuemeka as high as £40million. That’s a big outlay for Milan though, who are not on the firmest financial footing. If Chukwuemeka becomes available on loan, then the Italian giants will be tempted to reignite their interest.

Dewsbury-Hall rumours debunked

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is not for sale or loan. Naturally, Leicester would love to have him back, but Chelsea sources describe Dewsbury-Hall as a model professional and a fantastic character. He has reacted well to the fact that he’s not playing regularly and is well-liked by his teammates.

Dewsbury-Hall has an excellent relationship with Maresca and the midfielder backs himself to get more minutes over the festive period. He’s only been at Chelsea for half a season and is committed to making his time at Stamford Bridge a success. It would be a surprise if Chelsea decided to loan Dewsbury-Hall out in January and there is nothing concrete in the speculation surrounding his future.

Defender exodus unlikely in January

Axel Disasi has also been linked with moves away from Chelsea and it is true that he could’ve left this past summer if the right bid arrived, with Newcastle one of the clubs he was offered to, per sources.

But now that Trevoh Chalobah has joined Crystal Palace, the Blues are reluctant to allow any more defenders to leave as Maresca wants depth at the back. Disasi can play as a right-back as well as a centre-back and that is viewed as valuable by Chelsea.

What will be interesting in the next six months, is to see whether Josh Acheampong is given Premier League opportunities. The 18-year-old right-back is viewed as a top talent and Chelsea are delighted he has finally signed a 4.5-year extension, keeping him at the club until summer 2029.

Acheampong and Chelsea have taken their time over the extension, largely clarifying pathways, but talks leading up to the renewal were always positive.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile have also been tipped to leave Chelsea but they have no plans to sell the duo either. The club are very happy with the development of them. Tosin is viewed as a leader and Badiashile’s development is firmly on track.

Tosin started in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Brentford last weekend. West Ham are reportedly interested in signing him on loan, but Chelsea value him on and off the field and believe signing on him a free was a shrewd bit of business for a seasoned Premier League player who can make an impact in both boxes.



With that in mind, Chelsea’s winter window looks set to be a lot less busy than perhaps some have been anticipating.

