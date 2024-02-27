Pressure on Pochettino reaches boiling point as Chelsea consider five high-profile replacements

Mauricio Pochettino is under serious pressure as Chelsea manager and TEAMtalk sources understand the club have looked at several alternative managerial options.

The Argentine boss is under the spotlight right now after a stop-start season and failing to deliver the club’s first trophy under the new regime. He has also received criticism from inside the club for some of his choices during games this season.

The club have looked at a number of candidates to replace him and they will be mentioned further on in this article. Along with the on-field issues, sources have claimed there have been contentions with the club’s strategy in the transfer market.

Pochettino has been clear that there is a major need for more world class experience within the side and the need for a top striker has been at the top of the list.

However, the club continues to pursue top young talents to be ready for the day when Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are both out of the Premier League.

This is something that is seen as unmanageable by some. Football demands results quickly and despite the talent in the current Chelsea squad, they are clearly missing the people who can drag them to success.

Armando Broja’s exit was not greeted well by Pochettino who wanted a replacement for the frontman who ended up going out on loan to Fulham. This did not happen as the club feel Christopher Nkunku is good enough to fill the role. However, he is injured again and now faces a layoff of up to a month.

There is a fear from some sources that the club will miss out on elite players due to their focus on young talent which will allow their rivals to sign some of Europe’s top stars this summer.

The mood at the club is extremely low and players are aware of the noise from outside. They are also aware that the axe is swinging above the head of their boss.

Chelsea look at five alternatives to Pochettino

Chelsea have looked at alternatives and are making plans should they part ways with the former Tottenham and PSG manager before the start of next season. A number of names have been given to TEAMtalk with sources saying they are coaches Chelsea have kept an eye on.

Ruben Amorim is a manager Chelsea have previously spoken to and he highly impressed before the club decided to bring in Pochettino. The Sporting Lisbon manager would also be keen on the chance to manage in the English Premier League.

Simone Inzaghi is a coach who has been on the radar of the bosses at Stamford Bridge, his man management and profile have ticked a lot of boxes. His success with Inter Milan is also difficult for the world’s biggest sides to ignore.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is another Italian who the club have listed. His success with Brighton, use of young player and attractive style make him a suitable candidate. However, there is some skeptics who suggest there is a reluctance to follow the same path that went wrong with Graham Potter.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank is liked a lot by the club but at this stage would not be top of the list, he is another who has been considered previously and is seen as someone who would work well with the vision of the board.

Some sources have also not ruled out a move for current Barcelona manager Xavi who is set to leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season. It’s yet to be confirmed by sources if this would interest the legendary midfielder.

