Chelsea failed to sign a new striker in the January transfer window and have plans to rectify that in the summer, while Nicolas Jackson has been backed to lead the line for now.

Enzo Maresca’s side had their eye on several striker targets over the past month but ultimately decided against bringing in a new number nine.

TEAMtalk understands there is no doubt that Chelsea will bring in a new striker in the summer and have drawn up a shortlist of targets in preparation.

Sources state that Ipswich Town star Liam Delap is the London club’s top target, who they have kept a close eye on over the past six months. The 21-year-old has been superb for the Tractor Boys, netting nine Premier League goals so far.

Delap is a product of Manchester City’s academy and was sold last summer because they needed to make financial wiggle room due to PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) concerns, similar to what happened with Cole Palmer.

Sources close to the player have stated that Delap would be interested in a move to Chelsea and those behind the scenes at Ipswich are aware he may leave in the summer.

Man City have a 20% sell-on clause in Delap’s contract with Ipswich which may drive up his price but he is seen as a viable target for Chelsea regardless, as they believe he could become a world-class player in the future.

Chelsea could rival Arsenal for Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is another potential option for Chelsea in the summer, having been linked with the Blues for over a year.

The 21-year-old’s agents have vistited Stamford Bridge on multiple occasions, while Chelsea have held talks with Leipzig over the conditions of a potential deal.

There is a release clause in Sesko’s deal of around £65 million and sources state he is expected to leave Leipzig in the summer with moves to England, Spain or another Bundesliga side all a possibilities.

Arsenal are big admirers of Sesko and believe they are in a strong position to sign him in the summer, so we could see the two London rivals go head-to-head for his signature.

Viktor Gyokeres also shortlisted by Chelsea

Chelsea are also keeping close tabs on Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has developed into one of the most prolific strikers in Europe since his move from Coventry City in 2023.

The 26-year-old is however by far the most expensive player on Chelsea’s shortlist with a bid of around £85m required to lure him from Portugal, while he also has the highest salary demands.

There is some doubt over whether Gyokeres will be the player Chelsea go for due to the costs associated with the potential deal, while he is a target for other sides too, such as Manchester United.

Work is ongoing behind the scenes at Chelsea and sources have confirmed that a new striker is a top priority for the summer, with the club ready to finally give supporters what they have been asking for.

