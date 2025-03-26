Chelsea have fallen behind in the race for Dean Huijsen and will likely have to watch him go elsewhere, though a reporter has revealed the Blues are gunning for Marc Guehi instead.

Chelsea have identified central defence as an area of the squad which needs reinforcements this summer. Enzo Maresca does not seem to rate Axel Disasi, and the Frenchman will likely be sold once he returns from his Aston Villa loan.

Trevoh Chalobah is also in line to be sold even though Chelsea opted to bring him back from his Crystal Palace loan in January.

Chelsea rate fellow centre-back Wesley Fofana very highly, though the 24-year-old has had terrible luck with injuries.

Young defender Aaron Anselmino could fight for a senior spot next term, though it is clear that Enzo Maresca also needs a new centre-half who boasts Premier League experience.

Chelsea are big admirers of Huijsen, who has had a brilliant campaign at Bournemouth so far.

However, the Spaniard’s classy performances have alerted a host of other top clubs to a possible deal, and Chelsea are braced to miss out.

As per AS journalist Eduardo Burgos, Chelsea are ‘out of the running’ in the chase for Huijsen.

The 19-year-old is ‘expected’ to move on this summer and is viewed as a ‘lost cause’ by the Bournemouth hierarchy.

Real Madrid are in contact with the player’s entourage, while Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also in the frame.

Burgos reiterates that Huijsen will cost €60million (£50m / $65m) to sign, a price which has been confirmed by several outlets.

With Chelsea seemingly giving up in the race for Huijsen, they have made Palace star Guehi their ‘priority’ to bolster the defence.

This comes after it was revealed in February that Chelsea are ‘determined’ to beat Tottenham Hotspur in landing Guehi, having put him ‘at the top’ of their wish list.

Chelsea feel the English international would love to return to Stamford Bridge as he came through their academy.

READ NEXT ‼ Sources: Chelsea target shock move for Man City ‘fighter’ Guardiola wants gone

Chelsea eyeing Guehi after Huijsen blow

The only reason Guehi left for Palace in 2021 was in search of regular first-team minutes. Guehi has since made a name for himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, and this means he should be able to walk straight into the Chelsea starting lineup.

The 24-year-old will cost more than Huijsen to sign as he has more experience.

Palace have rejected bids for Guehi worth as much as £70m previously. The Eagles are expected to hold out for £75-80m before selling him this summer.

Chelsea recruitment chiefs will likely view this as a necessary outlay, though. Maresca’s squad lacks leadership and that is exactly what Guehi will bring.

As Chalobah spent the first half of the season on loan at Selhurst Park, there is the possibility Chelsea will sweeten the Guehi deal for Palace by including him in negotiations.

Returning to Huijsen, it was claimed on Tuesday that Liverpool are spying a triple raid on Bournemouth that also involves Milos Kerkez.

And fellow Bournemouth ace Justin Kluivert has already admitted that Huijsen ‘won’t be with us’ next term.

Chelsea transfers: Big Sancho claim; Madueke exit link

Meanwhile, reports in the German press claim Jadon Sancho is already looking to leave Chelsea this summer.

The winger has supposedly sent a ‘transfer request’ to his agent as he wants a third spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Noni Madueke’s future at Stamford Bridge is also uncertain, despite him being a highly rated talent.

AC Milan are reportedly ‘confident’ about landing him as they have drawn up an opening offer.

Huijsen vs Guehi stats