Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has revealed what he thinks is the real reason behind Christopher Nkunku being reduced to a bit-part role at Stamford Bridge this season.

The France international arrived in west London 18 months ago with a burgeoning reputation after excelling during his time at Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. However, injuries and a change of manager have seen Nkunku struggle for game time.

So far this season, new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has preferred to use Nicolas Jackson as his attacking spearhead and, despite Nkunku scoring 10 goals in just 17 appearances, most of those have come in the domestic and European cup competitions rather than the Premier League.

Cole Palmer’s emergence into one of the best attacking talents in the English top flight has also led to the 27-year-old being unable to feature in his preferred No.1o role, leading to January links to the likes of Manchester United and PSG.

Petit, however, believes Maresca is already thinking longer-term and creating room in his squad for Brazilian sensation Estevao willan, who is set join the first-team squad next season.

“Christopher Nkunku isn’t being prioritised at Chelsea because of who is coming in to play in that position, Estevao Willian,” he told Casino Hawks. “This is a player who has broken Neymar’s records in Brazil and has so much quality despite only being 17.

“His agent says that everything is clear with the Chelsea board in terms of plans and he’ll be playing in the number 10 position next season.

“Nkunku has done well and has also played well for France, but his injuries have held him back and although Chelsea will be very happy to keep him, he isn’t their priority.”

Estevao Willian tipped for big things at Chelsea

A host of high-profile Brazilians have represented Chelsea during the Premier League era, including the likes of Thiago Silva, David Luiz, Ramires, Willian, Oscar and Felipe Luis, but Petit believes Estevao could end up being the pick of the bunch.

The Frenchman added: “There is no ceiling on Estevao Willian as a player. Chelsea also have to be patient with him.

“What he has done in Brazil is amazing but so many players have these promising starts to their careers and after two or three years it’s gone.

“I’ve seen him play a few times and he has something very different. He is the type of guy you are happy to pay money to watch.

“He has everything and can go on to have an incredible career, but things can change so quickly in football.”

Chelsea are ‘plotting a summer raid’ for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and a report claims the Reds will have ‘little choice’ but to cash in if their target valuation is met.

Kelleher, 25, has repeatedly proven he is far too good to warm the bench at Liverpool for much longer. Kelleher has never let Liverpool down when deputising for Alisson Becker, though that’s not stopped the Reds from undercutting the Irishman after bringing in the highly-rated Giorgi Mamardashvili – who will officially join the club next season after a year on loan at Valencia.

And, with that in mind, The Sun reports that Kelleher could get the chance to be a regular No.1 at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City are considering moves for Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old has settled well in the Premier League after his move from Dynamo Kyiv, playing a pivotal role in Bournemouth’s rise under manager Andoni Iraola, with the Cherries currently just four points outside the Premier League top four.

And TEAMtalk can reveal that Zabarnyi’s fine performances have caught the attention of several clubs, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City among those keeping close tabs on his situation.