Jadon Sancho has been warned he’s made a mistake joining Chelsea despite his ongoing issues at Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The England winger’s troubled spell at Old Trafford has seemingly come to an end after an initial loan switch to Chelsea was agreed on deadline day.

Sancho, whose move to the London Stadium has an obligation to buy for between £20-25m next summer, was keen to cut ties with United after falling out of favour under Erik ten Hag’s tenure having failed to replicate the form he showed during a dazzling spell at Borussia Dortmund.

The 24-year-old spent the second-half of last season back at Dortmund on loan and was left out of United’s squad for the first two Premier League games of the new season.

And while a change was clearly needed for the attacker, former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson feels Sancho has questioned the impact Sancho can have at Stamford Bridge.

“‘It’s a surprising move for me when I look at the players already at Chelsea in that wide area,” Dawson said on Sky Sports.

“Jadon Sancho is a good player, let’s not forget that. He was a superstar at Borussia Dortmund, he went to United and it didn’t work out for him.

“But to go to Chelsea, why will it be any different there? Where’s he going to play? I honestly thought he needed to go somewhere where he was going to play.

Sancho potentially facing more frustration

“I think he’s the kind of player that wants to be playing week in, week out. He’s going to be in and out like you won’t believe at Chelsea.

“Chelsea is an absolutely crazy place right now. You’re bringing in Sancho for [Raheem] Sterling. It blows my mind.

“It hasn’t worked for him at United, it did at Dortmund. That seemed like home to him and he was playing his best football there.

“The clubs he played for are unbelievable but he needs to play.”

Sancho is expected to be presented to Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge on Sunday before their Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace, if the transfer is finally ratified.

