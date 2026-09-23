Pundit urges Chelsea to sign ‘class act’ Leeds man as upgrade for star Alonso persistently plays out of position

Chelsea have been told they made an almighty mistake letting a top star slip through their grasp after a pundit explained why the player would be a huge upgrade for a Blues star who Xabi Alonso has a tendency to play not in his strongest position.

When the West London club allowed Ethan Ampadu to depart Stamford Bridge to join Leeds United in a £7m deal in the summer of 2023, there would have been few Chelsea fans upset by the exit of a player who had only managed 12 senior appearances across six years.

Indeed, having spent the previous seasons on loan with the likes of RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia, there was a general acceptance among Chelsea ranks that Ampadu was never going to make it big, meaning the sale to Leeds looked like an obvious move for all parties.

But Chelsea’s loss has very much proved Leeds’ gain, with Ampadu quickly buying into the Leeds ethos and establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

And while an accomplished centre-half on his day, it is in the centre of midfield where Ampadu now finds himself permanently playing, with his tenacity, sharpness in the tackle, eye for a pass and ability to dictate the tempo of a game underlining him as one of the Premier League’s best defensive midfielders.

Jamie Carragher is certainly a big fan, while Ampadu’s impact also saw him make this top 10 ranking list of Leeds United’s greatest ever signings in the Premier League era.

That all leaves Chelsea with a massive sense of what could have been, and one keen observer, pundit Rory Jennings, has described Ampadu as a “class act” and an obvious upgrade in Xabi Alonso’s midfield…

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Writing on X, he commented: “Ethan Ampadu is a class act and would elevate our midfield beyond recognition…”

Blues boss Xabi Alonso has selected captain Reece James to start three Premier League games so far this season, and each time in a midfield position in the prolonged absence of Moises Caicedo and in the wake of Enzo Fernandez’s departure to Manchester City.

And while James, more commonly seen as a right-back, can play there, Jennings has explained why Ampadu would be a significant upgrade there for Alonso.

“Ethan Ampadu is everything I want Reece James to be,” Jennings said on the No Tippy Tappy podcast.

When it was suggested by his co-host that Leeds are “playing like ‘Bielsaball’ but with a much steelier defence”, Jennings added: “They are unbelievable and fantastic to watch… Ethan Ampadu, do you know when I’m watching him and it’s all going off in my Chelsea chat… everyone is saying ‘Ethan Ampadu is everything I want Reece James to be’.

“Ethan Ampadu in that Chelsea midfield… snapping into tackles, dictating the tempo, dictating the rhythm, ready to have a fight… he’s a brilliant player.”

Chelsea’s chances of bringing Ampadu back, however, look doomed ot failure. The Wales international recently extended his contract at Elland Road through to 2030, with the player loving life in West Yorkshire and finally finding a club that appreciates him and has allowed him to become the player he is today.

One man who we can confirm the Blues are chasing, though, is a talented AC Milan teenager, whose minutes have been limited owing to Ruben Amorim’s preferred formation at the San Siro.