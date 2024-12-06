Chelsea target Victor Osimhen has dropped a major transfer hint, per reports in Italy, as he continues to be linked with a switch to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was in negotiations with Chelsea this past summer until the final hours of the transfer window, but the Blues were unable to reach an agreement on personal terms.

Osimhen was subsequently dropped from the Napoli squad by Antonio Conte and sent out on a season-long loan to Galatasaray, where he’s scored nine goals in 11 games so far.

The loan has a break clause that allows clubs to sign him permanently in January, but it’s thought that he’ll stay in Turkey until the end of the season.

That’s according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who says Osimhen has no interest in speaking to other clubs at present. “He wants to use this season as an opportunity to let the Premier League clubs decide whether to make an offer to Napoli,” Di Marzio told bettingexpert.

Di Marzio also names Paris Saint-Germain as potential suitors for Osimhen, while clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keeping tabs on his situation.

A recent report from Italian outlet Il Matino, meanwhile, claims that the Nigerian international would jump at the chance to join Napoli’s rivals Juventus.

Chelsea still interested in Victor Osimhen – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea continue to keep tabs on Osimhen after missing out on his signing at the start of this season.

Osimhen has a €75million (£62.3m) release clause in his contract with Napoli. Chelsea have a number of striker targets on their radar including Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Ipswich’s Liam Delap, but it’s possible they could revisit a move for Osimhen next summer.

Despite the transfer falling through, Chelsea have maintained contact with Osimhen’s agents and all parties still have a positive relationship.

However, Chelsea aren’t the only Premier League club with their eye on Osimhen. As previously reported, Manchester United are also admirers of the Napoli loanee.

A recent claim from Italy suggested that the Red Devils could offer summer signing Joshua Zirkzee plus £33million for Osimhen, as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster his forward ranks.

Chelsea’s interest in Osimhen is more concrete, however, with TEAMtalk sources suggesting they are the most likely English club to bid for him next summer, at this stage.

Chelsea round-up: Evan Ferguson eyed / Disasi could leave

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan has revealed that Chelsea remain interested in Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, amid rumours he could pursue a move away from the Seagulls in January.

We understand Chelsea have a long-term interest in the Republic of Ireland international and sources have stated that interest has not diminished and he is still a real option for Chelsea. Ferguson is keen on the opportunity to play in London and at a bigger club.

The Blues are also keeping tabs on Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, along with Isak and Osimhen.

In other news, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are willing to sell Axel Disasi in January to make way for a new centre-back.

The 26-year-old started and scored a goal in Chelsea’s 5-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday but may find himself subject to offers as the Blues weigh up who to sell this winter to make way for new talent.

We understand that Disasi is at risk of being offloaded by the Blues as they look to fund a deal for Benfica star Tomas Araujo.

The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the best young centre-backs in Europe, and has been compared to former Barcelona and Manchester United star Gerard Pique by pundits.

