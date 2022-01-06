Chelsea are poised to meet whatever demands Barcelona make after making an ‘approach’ for a star they are fully aware selling may be a mistake.

Thomas Tuchel’s side remain in the hunt for four trophies this season – five including the FIFA Club World Cup. However, a raft of injuries, along with the ongoing pandemic has stretched Thomas Tuchel’s squad to breaking point.

Significant injuries suffered by Reece James and Ben Chilwell have left Chelsea light at wing-back.

Wantaway Everton star Lucas Digne remains an option on the left side. However, an update from Sport Witness has shed light on the Blues’ plans on the right.

Citing Spanish outlet Sport, it’s revealed the Blues’ ‘number one target’ at wing-back is reportedly Sergino Dest.

Barcelona’s American international, 21, is known for his attacking tendencies from right-back. His playing style would seemingly be a perfect fit for what Tuchel demands from his wide defenders.

Furthermore, his age would mean any investment will retain its value even if he were to become a squad player when James returns.

The article states Dani Alves’ return to the Camp Nou has thrust Dest’s future into doubt – even if the 38-year-old Brazilian isn’t a long-term option.

Barcelona motivations behind Dest sale emerge

Under normal circumstances, Barcelona would be reluctant to sell a player with such a bright future. However, recent reports have suggested they are the frontrunners to land Erling Haaland.

Money will therefore need to be freed up, and Dest is one of their most saleable assets.

The American could be sacrificed as early as this window with Barcelona now ‘stepping up their efforts’ to trim their squad. He was reportedly on Bayern Munich’s radar, but it is Chelsea who have ‘approached’ Barcelona first.

Chelsea are said to have enquired as to what it’ll take to sign Dest. Once told, they will reportedly go ‘all out’ to make a move happen.

Sergino Dest snubs Chelsea as he wants Barcelona Sergino Dest favours to stay in Spain rather then move to Chelsea. He wants to fight for his spot at Barcelona

From the player’s perspective, Dest is believed to be happy to remain at Barcelona. However, if a suitable offer arrives, the club may make the decision for him. An bid of around €20m is stated to be required to grease the deal’s wheels.

The article acknowledged there is a notion that selling Dest would be a mistake Barcelona will later come to regret. But given their financial strife and Haaland aspirations, the long-term goals may be sacrificed to Chelsea’s benefit this month.

Saul impresses, but Chelsea legend not convinced on longer term

Meanwhile, Ashley Cole reckons much-maligned Chelsea loanee Saul Niguez will have earned himself more first-team chances in the wake of his display against Tottenham. However, he still very much doubts if the midfielder will have secure a permanent stay.

The Spain midfielder signed for the Blues on a season’s loan deal from Atletico Madrid. His arrival, which beat the deadline with seconds to spare, was expected to raise Chelsea’s midfield on to another level. However, Saul has evidently struggled to get to grips with the English game.

Saul has showed glimpses he is finally adapting of late, with his display against Tottenham on Wednesday night an encouraging one.

“I thought he played well,” Cole told Sky Sports, via Metro, when assessing Saul’s performance. “I think he had good balance with Jorginho in there, he had a little bit more license for freedom.

“Yes, he played in a two but he could go out into those wide areas a little more with Jorginho just sat a little bit.

“In terms of his overall performance and the worries and concerns people had around him, he’s done enough tonight to warrant that he should get more opportunities.

“But ultimately, the two or three players in front of him are playing so well so it will be very tough to get into this team.”

READ MORE: Liverpool, Chelsea to lock horns over Bayern ace manufacturing Prem move