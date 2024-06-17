Chelsea are working hard to secure a deal for Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Olise and TEAMtalk can reveal that talks will intensify this week.

The Blues have been given the green light from the player’s camp that he would be happy to make the switch to Stamford Bridge but they’ll have to agree a deal with the Eagles first.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that talks will focus on how a deal can be structured that reaches the release clause in Olise’s contract – understood to be set at £58m.

We understand that Chelsea are willing to pay over his £58m clause to secure a deal but they aren’t under any immediate pressure to do so from Palace or their rivals.

There have recently been suggestions that Enzo Maresca’s side will have to overpay to beat Bayern Munich to Olise’s signature. However, TEAMtalk sources say there is “real confidence” at Stamford Bridge that they’ll win the race for the talented 22-year-old.

Olise is set to be one of the biggest names of the summer window.

Bayern and Newcastle are both keen on the Palace star and Manchester City also hold an interest in him, but the main rival to Chelsea for Olise remains Manchester United.

Chelsea confident of securing Michael Olise deal

TEAMtalk understands that there will be movement from Man Utd in the coming weeks in the race for Olise. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a big admirer of his and wants to make him his statement signing of the summer.

The French international is a Red Devils supporter and in many people’s eyes that put them at the front of the queue, but there are doubts that they can financially compete with Chelsea should a bidding war begin.

Erik ten Hag’s side are also under pressure as Chelsea have moved quicker than anticipated in the race.

As mentioned, talks with Crystal Palace will centre around a “structured deal” that the Blues’ negotiators have very good experience in getting over the line.

They have recently signed Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in deals that were heavily structured with a sizeable fee paid upfront.

The devil will be in the detail with a deal for Olise though as sources have told TEAMtalk that Palace will not settle for add-ons and clauses that are not seen as realistic.

The Eagles, quite rightly, want to be in a position to strengthen their own squad this summer after enjoying a fantastic end to 2023/24 under Oliver Glasner.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Palace would rather sell Olise him earlier in the window to give themselves time to find an adequate replacement.

Talks will continue this week and Chelsea remain confident that they’ll get their man.

