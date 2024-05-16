Exclusive: Chelsea pushing to sign Brazilian superstar ‘in the next week’ with Arsenal, Man City beaten

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed three days ago that Chelsea are on the cusp of signing Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian in a big-money deal and an agreement is now ‘close.’

The Palmeiras forward has been looked at by a host of top European clubs but the Blues are the clear favourites in the race for his signature.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that the London side are pushing to finalise a deal for Estevao as soon as possible. The player’s entourage are hopeful all will be agreed upon “in the next week.”

We understand that talks are ongoing with Palmeiras and Chelsea are willing to increase their offer in order to get a deal over the line.

The Premier League side have been calm and confident from the outset that they will sign Estevao and all sources expect the transfer to be completed soon.

A deal worth an initial £26 million has been mooted but that could rise by as much as £10 million as talks progress.

The transfer has the potential to reach a huge £55 million through add-ons. TEAMtalk sources also state that the player has made it clear he would like the move to be agreed.

Chelsea near agreement for Brazilian wonderkid

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City have all taken time to watch the 17-year-old wonderkid but are not in the conversation right now.

The interest in Estevao forced Chelsea to move quickly as they believe he is one of the best prospects on the planet right now.

The 17-year-old winger has earned the nickname ‘Messinho’ due to his sky-high potential and similar playing style to Lionel Messi, which is high praise indeed.

The Blues have a busy summer ahead and are set to spend again as they look to build a side capable of qualifying for the Champions League.

A centre back, left back and striker are key targets for them in the upcoming window.

It is not yet confirmed who will be leading them next season with the future of Mauricio Pochettino up in the air.

A meeting has been scheduled where the board will review the job Pochettino has done and decide his fate. However, as exclusively reported by TEAMtalk, it’s thought that he will likely be in charge next season.