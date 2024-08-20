Chelsea are actively looking to sell two defenders before the end of the month and could sign Liverpool star Joe Gomez to fill the void, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Blues have yet again had a frantic summer window and have continued to add to their massive squad, but their business is far from over in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Enzo Maresca has made it clear to club chiefs that he wants reinforcements at centre-back.

Despite Chelsea having a 42-man squad – the largest in the Premier League by a considerable margin – Maresca isn’t happy with his defensive options.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool star Gomez is high on their shortlist of targets and he is available on the market this summer.

Liverpool are keen to sell the England international and have informed him that they will accept an appropriate bid should one come their way.

We understand that Chelsea are among the clubs considering a move for the 27-year-old, despite his age not matching their usual profile of targets.

Chelsea are ready to sell Benoit Badiashile

TEAMtalk sources suggest that Chelsea’s swoop for Gomez could be dependent on them shifting some of their unwanted talent.

We can confirm that Benoit Badiashile, who joined Chelsea for around £35m in January 2023, has been made available for transfer.

As previously reported, the Blues are also keen to offload Trevoh Chalobah. Newcastle and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Chalobah and a potential move to either club will be affected by whether Marc Guehi departs Selhurst Park.

Chalobah’s potential switch to Palace to replace Guehi could also be blocked should the Eagles bring in another key target, Maxence Lacroix, instead of him.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea chiefs view Badiashile as a player who has failed to live up to expectations since his move from Monaco.

He made 18 Premier League appearances last season, missing a chunk of the campaign due to injury, and Maresca doesn’t see him as a reliable option.

Badiashile, 23, is on a long-term contract until 2030 and despite being seen as a promising talent he is now someone Chelsea would consider an appropriate offer for.

Despite his injury problems, the Frenchman backs himself to succeed at the highest level so there is no guarantee that he’d agree to leave Stamford Bridge, especially given the fact he’s on high wages of £90,000 per week.

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk, however, that Badiashile has interest from clubs in Ligue 1 so a transfer for him this summer cannot be ruled out.

Should Badiashile or Chalobah depart Stamford Bridge, Gomez is be a man to watch as Maresca is looks bring in a new centre-back to shore up his back line.

