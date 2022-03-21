Chelsea owner race gets more crowded as new consortium launches bid; ‘success’ pledge made

The race to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich has gotten even more crowded after a new consortium announced their bid and made a pledge to the ‘continued success’ of the club.

There are several parties hoping to purchase the Blues from Russian businessman Abramovich. Existing consortiums involve Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Coe, as well as Chelsea fan Nick Candy.

Groups from America and Saudi Arabia also have plans to buy Chelsea in the coming weeks. However, they have now been joined by global investment firm Centricus.

Their bid is being led by co-founder Nizar Al-Bassam and chief executive Garth Ritchie. The consortium also includes hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie of Cheyne Capital and Bob Finch of Talis Capital.

Centricus has £29billion in assets, meaning it would have the necessary funds to agree a deal with Abramovich. The current owner reportedly wants £3bn to sell.

A Centricus statement said it ‘will be committed to supporting [Chelsea] and its key stakeholders to ensure its continued success’.

The group added: ‘Our financing for the deal includes funding for the completion of the transaction and funding for working capital required for the day-to-day operations of the CFC Group.

Centricus reveal Chelsea plan

‘[Plus] funds required to maintain an elite global brand, investment in grassroots and in-community football initiatives such as the Chelsea Academy, the Women’s Team, the Youth Development Program and the Chelsea Foundation and strategic real estate investment.

‘The intention is to maintain and support existing management on both the business and sporting operations of the CFC Group. We intend to maintain the existing strategy direction.

‘Clearly, the CFC Group has been operating in challenging conditions and we appreciate the importance for the CFC Group, the fans and other key stakeholders of ensuring a smooth and stable ownership transition.

‘During this transition period and thereafter, we will ensure that we have frequent and open dialogue with all key stakeholders which underpins our long-term commitment to the CFC Group and its continued future success.

‘If our offer is successful, Centricus would be focused on ensuring that the CFC Group continues to achieve sporting excellence, high level of community support, transparent governance, financial sustainability, fan engagement and exemplary custodianship.’

Centricus will be hoping to make the prospective buyers shortlist, which is set to be drawn up in the next few days. According to BBC Sport, the sale could then be made before the end of the month.

Nick Candy delivers Thomas Tuchel verdict

Meanwhile, potential owner Candy has already spoken about manager Thomas Tuchel, who is attracting interest from Manchester United.

“Thomas Tuchel has done an incredible job at a very difficult time,” he told The Sun.

“He’s spoken brilliantly, behaved brilliantly and is a true gent. It’s one thing being a great manager, it’s a different thing being a great human being.

“But he’s proven that he’s not just a great manager but a brilliant human being. He’s got the respect of the media. He’s got the respect of the players, he’s got the respect of the fans, so all credit to him.”

