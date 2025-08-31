Nicolas Jackson is determined to complete his Bayern Munich transfer despite Chelsea telling the striker to fly home and is refusing to return to London, while the Blues have completed the £40million signing of Alejandro Garnacho.

Jackson was said to be left raging after landing in Germany just after Chelsea pulled the plug on his record-setting loan move to the Bundesliga giants following an injury to Liam Delap

The 24-year-old touched down in Bavaria on a private jet on Saturday, with the Blues putting the player up for sale as they looked to create more room in the first-team squad for additional signings before the window shuts on Monday.

However, with £30million summer signing Delap suffering a serious hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Fulham – while Jackson was in the air – Chelsea have decided they need the Senegalese forward to stay as cover.

Video footage showed Jackson smiling at Munich airport as he arrived to finalise a record loan move — with Bayern due to pay £13million for just one year.

However, he was then left fuming when Chelsea chiefs called him to say the move was OFF — with Delap out for “six to eight weeks”.

The loan move had the option to become permanent for £56m.

The Sun reports that Jackson had been due to undergo his Bayern medical at 2pm on Saturday until Chelsea informed player and club that permission had now been revoked.

Jackson’s agent, Ali Barat, was still trying to resurrect the move as of Saturday evening, with The Sun adding that they have no intention of flying back to the UK as they push for the deal to go through.

Diomansy Kamara, a member of Senegal star Jackson’s entourage, reposted an Instagram story that said: “We’re not going back.”

The ex-Fulham and West Brom striker later added: “The plane does not go backwards.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Every completed Chelsea transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Garnacho signs long-term Chelsea deal

Meanwhile, Chelsea have signed Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho from Premier League rivals for a deal worth £40m.

The 21-year-old has signed a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge that runs through to 2032.

“It’s an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club,” Garnacho told Chelsea’s club website.

“I can’t wait to get started. I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special – we’re the best team in the world!”

The forward becomes Chelsea’s ninth arrival of a busy summer window and Enzo Maresca’s fifth attacking addition after Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Estevao and Jamie Gittens.

Maresca revealed earlier this month that he wanted to sign another central defender and a left winger capable of providing competition for Gittens, with that latter box now ticked.

Garnacho has been a long-term target for Chelsea, as highlighted by the public sighting of his agents, Carlos Cambeiro and Quique de Lucas, at Stamford Bridge in late January.

And now the Blues have got their man, with the former United star poised to make his debut at Brentford after the international break.

Latest Chelsea news: Leeds furious over hijack / Barca star still wanted

🔵 ‘Furious’ Leeds react to ‘shock’ Chelsea transfer by targeting Aston Villa outcast

🔵 Chelsea sale at risk of collapse as Prem rival pair enter race for forward

🔵 Chelsea still pushing to sign Barcelona star after surprise Buonanotte deal struck – sources

Jackson, Garnacho 2024/25 stats