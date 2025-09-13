Axel Disasi is not in Enzo Maresca's plans at Chelsea

Enzo Maresca has confirmed Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi are well out of the picture at Chelsea as he has not used them in training once this season, with a report revealing which moves they rejected over the summer and why.

Chelsea paid Manchester City £47.5million to sign Sterling in July 2022. Sterling was the first new signing of the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge, while then Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel called the winger his ‘number one priority’.

However, Sterling has failed to rediscover his Man City form at Chelsea. He fell down the pecking order before joining Arsenal on a season-long loan last term.

Sterling did not live up to expectations at Arsenal either though, which is one of several reasons why he has found it very difficult to find a new club ever since.

Disasi, meanwhile, signed for Chelsea from Monaco in August 2023. The defender cost Chelsea £38.5m and has gone on to play 61 times in all competitions.

Just like Sterling, Disasi has failed to impress Maresca. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa in a bid to get more game time.

Sterling and Disasi are members of Chelsea’s latest ‘bomb squad’, which also includes unwanted striker David Datro Fofana.

Ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Brentford on Saturday night, Maresca was asked about the futures of Sterling and Disasi. Worryingly, the Italian coach replied: “They are Chelsea players, but at the moment they are training separately and the plan is to continue in this way.

“Since the season started, I haven’t seen either of them. I haven’t seen Axel or Raheem. They train at a different time and on a different pitch. I haven’t seen them since the start of the season.”

BBC Sport have explained why the duo did not leave west London during the recent summer transfer window.

Sterling rejected offers from Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen as he hoped to join another London club to remain close to his family.

Chelsea sent ‘encouragement’ to the likes of Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham United to submit offers, but none of those clubs took up the opportunity.

Disasi had ‘strong interest from West Ham, Bournemouth and Sunderland’. However, these moves ‘collapsed’ as the Frenchman ‘held out for a return to Monaco’.

That transfer never materialised however, leaving Disasi stranded.

Sterling, Disasi set to move in January

The experienced pair will likely have to train with Chelsea’s reserves before leaving when the transfer window reopens in January.

There has been speculation Chelsea could terminate Sterling’s contract two years early, but this appears unlikely due to the huge costs involved.

It emerged recently that Disasi would rather join a Turkish club over Saudi side NEOM SC, who have ‘explored’ his potential capture.

Sterling would rather stay in the Premier League – ideally with a London club – than head to Turkey or the Middle East.

Since then, though, the Turkish transfer window has shut. The Saudi window remains open until September 23, making it a last-chance saloon for players like Disasi – if he changes his mind on such a move.

Either way, both players are finished at Stamford Bridge and won’t be seen playing for the club again and with a solution for both unwanted players now needed as quickly as possible.

