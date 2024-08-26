Exclusive: Raheem Sterling stance on Man Utd switch revealed as Chelsea exit takes shape

Raheem Sterling could have found a way out of his Chelsea conundrum

Chelsea are looking to sell several big-name stars before the transfer window closes and Raheem Sterling has emerged as a surprise option for Manchester United.

The Blues have made it clear to Sterling that he isn’t part of Enzo Maresca’s plans and they are trying to find a move for him before the window closes.

Chelsea are infamously over-burdened with the number of players on their books and are looking to offload several either on permanent moves or loan deals.

Reports on Sunday suggested that Chelsea are considering offering Sterling and Ben Chilwell in a swap deal for Red Devils winger Jadon Sancho.

And now, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Raheem Sterling is very keen on a move to Man Utd before the window slams shut.

We understand that Man Utd DO hold interest in both Sterling and Chilwell and Chelsea sources say the duo are expected to leave the club in the next week.

Sterling has a huge contract, however, and getting his current £300,000 per week wages elsewhere is something that could prove difficult

Despite Man Utd paying out big salaries in recent years the new ownership are keen to change the dynamic and bring down the overall wage budget. The 29-year-old is also a little older than the ideal age bracket targeted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

This means a pay-off would be required by the London side as the 29-year-old does not want to lose out on his huge salary, given that he still has three years left on his lucrative deal.

Sterling has a very settled life in London with his family and lives a lavish lifestyle that he is not willing to drop down from.

If he was to return to Manchester, there is no doubt he would still be earning a huge wage but its unlikely they will match his current conditions and he would be required to take a cut of some description.

Chelsea want SEVEN players out the door

Chelsea are desperate to get rid of players that they don’t want and TEAMtalk sources say up to seven stars could leave the club over the next few days.

The call to offer Sterling a lucrative and long-term contract appears set to come back and bite Chelsea and he isn’t the only problem Todd Boehly has to deal with as the team’s questionable recruitment strategies make their impact felt.

Sterling undoubtedly possesses quality but he has slipped down the pecking order at Chelsea with several young wingers outperforming him in recent times.

The former Liverpool and Man City man’s reluctance to take a pay cut coupled with his desire to remain in the picture for England selection gives him limited his options for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Man Utd look like a good fit for Sterling provided an arrangement regarding his pay package can be reached.

We understand that Chelsea would be open to paying some of his wages in the event of a loan move, but a move to Man Utd is only likely as part of a deal for Sancho.

