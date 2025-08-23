The club showing the keenest interest in signing Raheem Sterling will send a delegation to London next week as they push for a transfer, according to reports – but there are still three other options for the winger, two of which he may prefer.

Sterling has no future at Chelsea after returning from a disappointing loan spell with Arsenal. He scored 10 goals in the 2023-24 season with Chelsea, but any hopes they had of Arsenal wanting to buy him permanently were extinguished when he returned a goal tally of just one during 2024-25.

Now 30 years old, Sterling is at a crossroads in his career. His CV is an impressive one, only including clubs with the calibre of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal. But his next step might not be so glamorous.

A four-way battle is unfolding for Sterling’s signature, according to Caught Offside. Of these four suitors, the most competitive from a footballing standpoint would be Napoli, who are the reigning Serie A champions and the only ones with Champions League football on offer.

But the team with the ‘strongest interest’ in Sterling are Besiktas, who finished fourth in last season’s Turkish Super Lig. They were eliminated from the Europa League qualifiers and are all square with Lausanne-Sport ahead of the second leg of their Conference League play-off tie this week.

After signing another English player in the shape of Tammy Abraham earlier this summer, Besiktas have set their sights on Sterling. According to Caught Offside, they will send a delegation to London in the next few days.

Chelsea are asking for around £20m to sell Sterling, but the report claims his admirers could try and do a deal for less. Napoli, for their part, would prefer a loan deal.

Sterling retains Premier League interest

In addition to Besiktas and Napoli, Fulham and West Ham have been listed as potential destinations for Sterling in the latest report.

Either of those moves would allow him to remain in London, which TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones has revealed is his preference.



Sterling hasn’t yet decided on his next move and remains contracted to Chelsea until 2027, but the Blues now want rid of him.

They have replenished their options out wide this summer with the additions of Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian, while they continue to work on a deal for Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

