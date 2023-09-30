Every signing Chelsea have made since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge

Since taking over from Roman Abramovich, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly hasn’t been afraid to splash the cash in the transfer market.

Boehly has allowed Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino to spend a combined total of over £1billion on new signings.

But he’s yet to see a return on the pitch as the Blues finished 12th in the Premier League in 2022/23 and have endured a difficult start to the current campaign.

We’ve taken a look at the 30 signings Chelsea have already made under Boehly and put them in chronological order.

Note: we’ve not included academy signings like Eddie Beach, Zak Sturge, Tyler Dibling, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Christopher Atherton, Alex Matos, Ishe Samuels-Smith, Ollie Harrison and Dujuan Richards.

1. Raheem Sterling – £47.5m

The first signing of the Boehly era, Sterling joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 after winning his fourth Premier League title at Manchester City.

He was expected to be a sure-fire success but has struggled to replicate his City form in west London, scoring just 11 goals in all competitions.

2. Kalidou Koulibaly – £33.8m

Koulibaly joined Chelsea from Napoli and arrived at Stamford Bridge with a reputation as one of the best centre-backs in Europe.

But the 31-year-old failed to live up to that billing during his solitary season at Chelsea and has now been sold to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

3. Omari Hutchinson – free

After rejecting multiple contract offers from Arsenal, Hutchinson moved across London and joined Chelsea on a free transfer.

He starred for Chelsea’s Under-21s in 2022/23 and has since joined Championship side Ipswich Town on a season-long loan deal.

4. Gabriel Slonina – £12m

The deal to sign Slonina from Chicago Fire was initially worked on while Roman Abramovich was still at Chelsea but Boehly helped get it over the line.

He’s currently on loan at Belgian side Eupen and Chelsea’s owners reportedly believe the USA international is capable of becoming their first-choice goalkeeper in the future.

5. Carney Chukwuemeka – £20m

Regarded as one of England’s brightest prospects, Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea in 2o22 after deciding to leave boyhood club Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old midfielder found playing time hard to come by in 2022/23 but looks set for a bright future under Pochettino.

Your August Goal of the Month winner, Carney Chukwuemeka! 👏 pic.twitter.com/x6txEpDjyg — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 6, 2023

6. Marc Cucurella – £62m

After enjoying a brilliant debut season at Brighton in the 2021/22 campaign, Cucurella joined Chelsea in a £62million deal.

The left-back has since looked like a shadow of his former self, struggling defensively and also offering very little going forward.

He’s behind Ben Chilwell in the pecking order and Chelsea are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

7. Cesare Casadei – £16.8m

Casadei came through the ranks at Inter Milan before joining Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £12.6million and another £4.2million in add-ons.

The 20-year-old midfielder impressed on loan at Reading in the second half of last season and is now spending 2023/24 at Leicester City.

8. Wesley Fofana – £72m

Signed from Leicester City in 2022, Fofana has endured an injury-plagued start to his Chelsea career and has made just 20 appearances for the club.

9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – £10m

Having worked under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang left Barcelona and joined Chelsea on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2022.

But Boehly sacked Tuchel a few days later and the striker scored just three goals in 2022/23 before moving to Marseille on a free transfer.

10. Denis Zakaria – loan

After being deemed surplus to requirements by Juventus, Zakaria joined Chelsea on a season-long loan deal last summer.

The midfielder was plagued with injury problems and failed to secure a permanent move after making just 12 appearances in all competitions.

11. Benoit Badiashile – £32.7m

Badiashile joined Chelsea from Monaco in January and formed an impressive centre-back partnership with Thiago Silva in the second half of 2022/23.

The 22-year-old is physically strong, comfortable on the ball and has all the tools to lead the Blues’ backline for the next decade.

12. David Datro Fofana – £8.6m

Chelsea fought off competition from Brighton to sign Fofana from Molde FK in an £8.6million deal in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old striker got just 112 minutes of first-team football in the second half of 2022/23 and is now on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

13. Andrey Santos – £18m

Santos joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in January 2023 but returned to the Brazilian side on loan after being unable to secure a work permit.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who is regarded as one of the brightest talents in South America, is now spending the 2023/24 season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

14. Joao Felix – £9.69m loan fee

Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea paid Atletico Madrid a reported £9.69million to sign Felix on a six-month loan deal in January.

The Portugal international scored four goals in 16 Premier League appearances and showed glimpses of his quality, although more was expected from the former Golden Boy winner.

15. Mykhailo Mudryk – £88.5m

Chelsea outbid Arsenal to secure Mudryk’s signature, paying Shaktar Donestk £88.5million in the January transfer window.

A brilliant debut off the bench at Liverpool has been followed by a number of underwhelming performances, and he’s yet to find the back of the net in a Chelsea shirt.

16. Noni Madueke – £30.5m

A Tottenham academy graduate, Madueke spent four-and-a-half years at PSV Eindhoven before Chelsea brought him back to London in January 2023.

The 21-year-old winger is a talented prospect but has been utilised sporadically by Potter, Frank Lampard and Pochettino.

17. Malo Gusto – £26.3m

Chelsea signed Gusto from Lyon in January before loaning him back to the Ligue 1 side for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the best young right-backs in Europe and is now challenging Reece James for a starting spot.

18. Enzo Fernandez – £106.8m

After winning the Young Player of the Tournament award at the 2022 World Cup, Fernandez shot to the top of Boehly’s wanted list and Chelsea triggered the £106.8million release clause in his Benfica contract.

While he’s yet to justify that huge fee, the 22-year-old has been one of the few shining lights for Chelsea in recent months and Pochettino will look to build his long-term project around him.

19. Christopher Nkunku – £53m

Chelsea spent months working on a deal for Nkunku before triggering the £53million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract in the summer of 2023.

But the France international is yet to make his first-team debut for the Blues after sustaining a knee injury in pre-season.

20. Nicolas Jackson – £31.8m

Jackson enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Villarreal in 2022/23 before completing a £31.8million move to Chelsea.

The 22-year-old striker has netted two goals for the Blues in 2023/24 but has also been guilty of missing several good chances.

21. Diego Moreira – free

After leaving Benfica, Moreira arrived at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in the summer and has since joined Lyon on a season-long loan deal.

22. Angelo Gabriel – £13m

A Santos academy graduate, Angelo completed a £13million move to Chelsea in the summer before sealing a season-long loan move to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

23. Lesley Ugochukwu – £23.5m

Chelsea oversaw a major rebuild of their midfield in the summer of 2023 and signed Ugochukwu from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The 19-year-old was expected to leave on loan but will remain at Stamford Bridge after impressing Pochettino in training.

24. Axel Disasi – £38.7m

Disasi followed in Badiashile’s footsteps by leaving Monaco and joining Chelsea in a £38.7million deal in the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old centre-back scored against Liverpool on his debut and has been an ever-present starter for the Blues this season.

A debut goal for Axel Disasi at Stamford Bridge 💥pic.twitter.com/EnACCWCRRQ — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 13, 2023

25. Robert Sanchez – £25m

After selling Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli and loaning Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid, Chelsea decided to target Sanchez.

They paid Brighton a reported £25million for the Spaniard, who has established himself as Pochettino’s first-choice goalkeeper.

26. Moises Caicedo – £115m

Chelsea fought off competition from Liverpool and signed Caicedo from Brighton after agreeing to pay an initial £100million and another £15million in bonuses.

The 21-year-old endured a nightmare debut after conceding a penalty against West Ham, but he is still regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

27. Romeo Lavia – £53m

Despite signing Caicedo, Chelsea still pursued a deal for Lavia and agreed to pay Southampton an initial £53million and another £5million in bonuses.

The Belgium international is yet to make his Chelsea debut and is currently on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

28. Deivid Washington – £17.2m

After signing Angelo in July 2023, Chelsea returned to Santos a few weeks later and signed Deivid in a £17.2million deal.

But the 18-year-old forward didn’t head out on loan like Angelo and has already been included in Chelsea’s matchday squads this season.

29. Djorđe Petrovic – £14m

Chelsea signed Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution to serve as a back-up goalkeeper behind Robert Sanchez.

30. Cole Palmer – £42.5m

After struggling for regular first-team opportunities at Manchester City, Palmer completed a £42.5million move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to provide a creative spark at Stamford Bridge, and he registered an assist on his full debut.

READ MORE: The 10 highest-paid players in the Premier League, with Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool stars raking it in