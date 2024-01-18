Rasmus Hojlund influences Chelsea to set surprise asking price for forward Pochettino will sell

Chelsea have settled on their asking price for Wolves, West Ham United and Fulham target Armando Broja, using Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Manchester United as inspiration, according to a report.

Hojlund’s transfer from Atalanta to Man Utd was one of the biggest transfers in the summer of 2023. Deals of that kind of calibre can have a ripple effect on the whole market, which seems to be becoming the case this January.

It is widely believed that Chelsea will allow Broja to leave Stamford Bridge this month, even on a permanent basis without signing a direct replacement.

Broja has been linked with Wolves, West Ham and Fulham after scoring only once in the Premier League this season (which, in fairness, he began injured).

The Athletic has claimed Chelsea have put Broja up for sale if an appropriate offer arrives. Now, the Daily Telegraph has given more insight into what kind of fee might be considered.

According to the latest update, Chelsea value Broja between £50m and £60m.

It is claimed that Chelsea used the £72m fee Man Utd paid for Hojlund – who had only scored 10 goals from 34 games for Atalanta – as a comparison when making their decision.

By the time Man Utd invested in Hojlund, he had scored 27 goals in his club career across spells with Copenhagen, Sturm Graz and Atalanta.

Broja, in contrast, has scored 23 times on his journey, which has included loan spells with Vitesse and Southampton.

Chelsea will also refer back to the fact that Broja is under contract until 2028 to ensure they are not pressured into selling him for less than their valuation.

Since he is a product of their academy, any money they raise by selling the Albania international will be classed as profit on the books.

It remains to be seen if any of his suitors are willing to spend £50m or more to sign him, especially during a difficult January transfer window.

But, just as Man Utd thought they were doing with Hojlund, anyone bidding for Broja might be investing in potential more so than what he can immediately offer.

Pochettino believes in Broja potential

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino said this month: “The potential is amazing. We’re talking about one of the young strikers in England and in Europe with the most potential.

“But the problem now is he needs to push himself, and we’re going to try to help him to realise that never it is enough.

“He was nearly one year away (injured) and of course now he needs time. It’s not easy for him to perform and to be at the level we expect.

“Our expectation is massive and we really believe in him. We’re going to push him to improve every day.”

Despite Pochettino’s faith in Broja, who has earned six league starts under the current Chelsea coach, they could soon go their separate ways.

Wolves, West Ham and Fulham all have their own reasons to be searching for strikers in 2024.

For example, Wolves sold Raul Jimenez to Fulham in the summer and have since sent Sasa Kalajdzic on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt this month for the rest of the season.

One of the other players they have been linked with, coincidentally, is Danny Ings, who is currently at West Ham.

The Hammers let Gianluca Scamacca return to Italy in the summer after a single season in the Premier League. Indeed, the former Sassuolo striker effectively replaced Hojlund at Atalanta.

Another centre-forward facing an uncertain future at the London Stadium is Michail Antonio, whose contract expires at the end of the season. It means the challenge for West Ham is once again to identify their long-term frontman.

Across London, Fulham are also still evolving their attack after a summer sale: that of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

The immediate replacement they brought in was Jimenez, but the 32-year-old only came in on a contract until 2025.

A whole 10 years younger, Broja has the profile of a potential long-term successor – which is the case for any of his three touted destinations.

