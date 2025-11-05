Yan Diomande has won over Chelsea scouts and could earn a big move to Stamford Bridge if his great form continues, according to a report.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has told The Chelsea Chronicle that Diomande’s exciting performances for RB Leipzig have ‘hugely impressed’ recruitment staff in west London. The winger is a ‘special’ player and his ‘startling progress’ has put Chelsea on alert.

The Blues ‘love a wide player’, and fans should ‘keep an eye on’ Diomande as he could be the next forward to join the club.

Who is Yan Diomande?

Born in Ivory Coast but spent most of his childhood in the US

Moved to Europe in January by joining Spanish club Leganes

Impressed at Leganes to earn a €20million (£18m / $23m) move to Leipzig in July

Bailey claims Chelsea scouted Diomande at Leganes before he joined Leipzig, and they have continued to monitor his development.

Diomande, 18, is the latest teenager to appear on Chelsea’s radar. He has registered two goals and three assists in his last two appearances, displays which show he is quickly emerging as a shining light in German football.

The Chelsea Chronicle was previously viewed as a news aggregator, gathering information from other sources before relaying it via their own articles. But their reputation has improved lately as they have started to work with Bailey, who has good connections with agents across Europe.

Chelsea should sign AC Milan star instead

As such, Chelsea are indeed likely to be watching Diomande’s progress, though it may be too early to say that a move is being planned.

Chelsea’s recruitment policy under BlueCo has been to sign the best young players around, capturing them before they get too expensive.

The Blues then either promote such players to the first team or send them out on loan, with sister club Strasbourg often receiving such players.

The plan is that these youngsters will then either make an impact on the first team or be sold to make the club profit.

Diomande could be next up, however Chelsea should swoop for a more experienced option if they are serious about winning the Premier League.

It was claimed on Tuesday that Chelsea are plotting a mega-money bid for AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao. He is already a top-quality left winger and would be a much better signing than Diomande.

Although, we have explained why a move to Arsenal could make more sense.

Signings piling up at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea signing either Diomande or Leao would see their attacking signings go into overdrive.

They already bolstered the left flank in the summer by landing both Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens.

Estevao Willian arrived in July after a deal was initially agreed for him 12 months prior, while centre-forwards Joao Pedro and Liam Delap were captured during the last transfer window.

Chelsea have already agreed their next two forward transfers, with Geovany Quenda and Emanuel Emegha set to join in the summer.

They have agreed to pay Sporting CP £44m (€50m / $57m) for Quenda, an 18-year-old right winger who represents Portugal U21s.

Chelsea have also reached a pre-agreement for Strasbourg captain Emegha worth £11m (€13m / $15m). The Dutch striker has netted 27 goals in 66 matches for Strasbourg so far.