Chelsea exclusive: Blues ready to green light sales of England star, Everton target

Chelsea have drawn up a list of players they’re willing to part ways with and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal Ben Chilwell is one they’re ready to listen to offers for.

The Blues are keen to attack the summer market and bring in more exciting new faces and are looking to generate funds for their transfer business from sales.

Chilwell joined Chelsea from Leicester City for £45m in 2020 and has gone through periods of being a key player, but has fallen down the pecking order.

The 27-year-old made only 13 Premier League appearances last season, largely due to injuries, and his new manager Enzo Maresca is thought to prefer Marc Cucurella as his main left-back option.

Chilwell’s situation hasn’t been helped by the fact that he’s yet to feature in the Euro 2024 for England, while Cucurella has arguably been one of Spain’s players of the tournament so far.

Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Chilwell is one player Chelsea will ‘consider selling’ this summer.

Chelsea striker hints at next move

Another star heavily linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge is Armando Broja, who by his own admission has interest from clubs across Europe.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Everton’s long-standing interest in the Albanian international remains and they have ‘had conversations’ about him, but an approach depends on the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

As with Chilwell, Chelsea are happy to sell Broja for the right price, but it seems his preference would be to move to Italy rather than stay in the Premier League.

In a recent an interview with RTV Klan, the 22-year-old didn’t rule out staying at Chelsea this summer, but suggests it is unlikely.

“”It’s true, I have offers from Serie A, the Bundesliga and the Premier League,” Broja said. “Staying at Chelsea? It is an option. I still have a contract here.”

Although he’s not their top target, AC Milan are reportedly keeping an eye on Broja’s situation, and the forward has has hinted his admiration for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is the club’s sporting director, could push him in their direction.

“First of all, I would tell [Zlatan] that I am a big fan of his. I have always liked him as a player…

“…Milan is a great club, second only to Real Madrid in history. I would tell him that I need to talk to my agent and family, then I will let him know.”

Milan’s top striker target is Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee, but everything points towards Manchester United winning the race for him at this stage.