Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are both looking at Enzo Fernandez as a blockbuster summer target, it has been claimed, with the Chelsea leader’s colossal price tag having also been revealed.

Chelsea broke the Premier League transfer record when they paid Benfica a huge £107million to sign Fernandez in February 2023, a record they smashed again when finalising a £115m deal for Moises Caicedo later that year.

Fernandez has gone on to make 97 appearances for Chelsea and chipped in with 12 goals and 14 assists.

There have been question marks about the midfielder’s performances, particularly during the early stages of his Chelsea career.

The massive price tag did little to help Fernandez’s cause, though he has certainly improved this season.

Enzo Maresca has named Fernandez among his vice-captains, and the Argentine star has thrived in a more advanced midfield role this term. His record stands at an improved five goals and nine assists from 35 games so far.

According to TBR Football, Fernandez has emerged on the radars of LaLiga giants Real and Atleti.

‘Intermediaries have been speaking’ to officials from the two Madrid clubs to gauge their interest in bidding for the player.

Real and Atleti have been encouraged by the fact that Fernandez would be open to leaving Chelsea and starring in Spain in an exciting new chapter for his career.

It is suggested that the 24-year-old would be more inclined to join Atleti, despite Real’s stunning success in recent years.

This is likely down to the fact he would be able to link up with Argentina team-mates Julian Alvarez, Rodrigo De Paul and Giuliano Simeone at the Metropolitano.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Chelsea would want to make a profit if they were to be forced into selling Fernandez.

Chelsea value Enzo Fernandez at £130m

The Blues have therefore handed him a massive £130m (€156m / $168m) price tag, which will be tough for Real or Atleti to meet.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is particularly eager to keep Fernandez at Stamford Bridge.

Boehly watched him as Argentina won the 2022 World Cup and subsequently demanded his capture at Chelsea.

TEAMtalk confirmed Real’s interest in landing Fernandez last month. We understand that he would be very keen to move to Real too, as he could try to establish himself as one of the very best midfielders in the world there.

Real and Atleti previously held talks to sign Fernandez during his time at Benfica, only to be beaten to the punch by Chelsea.

While both clubs clearly hold long-standing interest in the 36-cap international, it is hard to see them offering the money needed to strike an agreement with Chelsea.

Real and Atleti both have several positions which need bolstering this summer and they will not want to spend such a big portion of their respective budgets on one player.

Chelsea transfers: Madueke exit

Noni Madueke is another Chelsea player picking up interest ahead of the summer.

Maresca is ready to part ways with the winger as he does not view him as a key part of Chelsea’s long-term future.

Aston Villa are reportedly leading Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the chase for Madueke’s services.

