Real Madrid are reportedly keen on bringing Chelsea flop Kepa Arrizabalaga back to Santiago Bernabeu, despite impressing on loan at Bournemouth.

The Spaniard became Chelsea’s record £72 million (€86m, $93m) signing when he joined the Premier League outfit from Athletic Club in the summer of 2018.

But Kepa never lived up to that huge transfer fee, with his spell punctuated by mistakes and the infamous incident where he refused to be substituted in the 2019 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

The 30-year-old was sent out on loan in the 2023/24 season to Madrid, and currently, the 13-time Spain international is at Bournemouth this term.

Now, however, AS reports that Los Blancos are considering Kepa as their ‘Plan B’ if backup stopper Andriy Lunin leaves for pastures new this summer.

The Ukrainian is behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order and if his patience wears thin, the 26-year-old may consider offers elsewhere.

Kepa enjoyed his time with the Spanish giants, with the report stating he ‘fits like a glove’ at Carlo Ancelotti’s team. Whether Bournemouth have a say in the matter remains to be seen.

Move contingent on Real Madrid man

Kepa, whose Chelsea contract runs until 2026, has been a big part of Bournemouth’s success this season, with the Spaniard keeping six clean sheets and featuring 25 times.

The Cherries may be keen on signing him permanently but if Madrid comes calling, that may be too tempting an offer to refuse.

However, this is all contingent on Lunin’s next move. AS adds that he is not looking for a Los Blancos exit. Despite that, he is not ruling out listening to offers.

If Lunin had left Madrid last summer, the report states they would have swooped for Kepa, who is the ‘ace’ up the club’s sleeve. Instead, Lunin signed a deal until 2030 but there is no guarantee he will see out that contract.

The 6ft 3in player has made just 10 appearances for the defending La Liga champions in 2024/25 so it is not beyond the realms of possibility that this season is his last at Madrid.

Chelsea transfer roundup: Nkunku exit mooted, Sancho ‘evaluation’

Christopher Nkunku could be heading for a Chelsea exit this summer as Bayern Munich consider reviving their interest in the French forward.

Bild reports that Bayern have included Nkunku on a long list of strikers as they seek a backup to number nine Harry Kane ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho is under the microscope at Chelsea as they ponder whether to pay a fee to opt out of signing the United loanee permanently.

Sources state that the England international is still appreciated by Bundesliga clubs and former side Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen and other teams, too.

Finally, TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea and Aston Villa are strongly considering moves for AC Milan star Mike Maignan.

