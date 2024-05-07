Real Madrid facing Chelsea battle to land brilliant South American teenage talent

Real Madrid are rumoured to be the big favourites to land a South American teenage sensation this summer but are now seemingly facing a fight with Chelsea for the player.

The reigning LaLiga champions are renowned for snapping up some of the best talent from South America and are looking to win the race for 16-year-old River Plate talent Franco Mastantuono as well.

According to reports in Argentina, as referenced by Mundo Deportivo, the Blues are looking to use their considerable financial power to battle for Mastantuono’s signature. However, the youngster will not come cheap as he has a release clause of €45m that rises to €50m in the final 10 days of the transfer window.

It’s reported that Real opened talks with Mastantuono last week, while it was stated on Monday that the youngster will prioritise a move to the Bernabeu this summer.

Head Scout Juni Calafat has held personal talks with the River Plate starlet, while General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez has also been in touch with the club.

If Chelsea do indeed continue their own pursuit of the teenager they will then have to contend with Calafat’s remarkable record of tying up deals for top Latin American talent.

Indeed, the Real scout has snapped up the likes of Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Endrick Felipe and Reinier Jesus in recent times.

Mastantuono has scored twice in 11 Rver Plate appearances in 2024 and has also represented Argentina a Under-17s level.

