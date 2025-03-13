Real Madrid are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez and TEAMtalk sources have revealed the player’s stance on a switch to the Bernabeu, with a shock ‘swap deal’ on the cards.

Los Blancos are planning for a big summer window as they look to build a new squad of Galacticos that can dominate LaLiga and European football for years to come.

Real Madrid have already signed the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham in recent seasons but now have eyes for Chelsea ace Fernandez.

Sources have confirmed a report by journalist Simon Phillips that Madrid are indeed keen on Fernandez, who is a key player for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Chelsea would not be keen on a summer sale, but TEAMtalk understands that the 24-year-old would be very interested in a move to Madrid if the opportunity presents itself.

Fernandez signed for the Blues in 2023 for a then-club-record fee of £107m and is one of the club’s most important players. It would take a huge fee to move him from Stamford Bridge and he is currently under contract until 2032.

It’s likely Madrid would have to pay over the eye-watering fee paid out by Chelsea to land him. That seems very unlikely as they have multiple targets this summer, and paying out that much money would hugely impact other deals. However, there IS a slim possibility of a ‘swap deal’ that may suit all parties.

EXCLUSIVE: Romeo Lavia stance on Chelsea future revealed as Enzo Maresca plan becomes clear

Fernandez out, Tchouameni in for Chelsea?

Sources suggest that there could be a ‘swap deal’ on the cards as Chelsea are admirers of Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is a key player for the Spanish giants.

The Blues are keen to sign another player who can play as a six to cover for injury-plagued star Romeo Lavia. Madrid could, therefore, use the interest in Tchouameni as a tool to try and land Fernandez.

It is key to note that Fernandez is very happy at Chelsea and wants to be part of a squad that brings success back to Stamford Bridge in the coming years. However, if a call comes from Madrid it will be hard for him to ignore.

Tchouameni isn’t the only midfielder on Chelsea’s radar. As we have consistently reported, they are big admirers of Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo.

Young Blues midfielder Andrey Santos will also return to the fold next season after a successful loan with Strasbourg.

Tchouameni, Mainoo and Santos all want to play consistent minutes, however, so we could see a situation where Chelsea end up with some unhappy players next season.

