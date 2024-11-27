Real Madrid looking into mind-boggling Chelsea raid worth just £20m

Could Reece James be heading to The Bernabeu?

A remarkable report claims Real Madrid are exploring the risky signing of Chelsea captain Reece James and the Blues could decide the time is right to part ways through a heavily-incentivised sale.

Real Madrid’s desire to sign a new right-back is well known. Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold – out of contract at the end of the season – if their No 1 target.

But according to a fresh update from TBR Football, Chelsea are also in Real Madrid’s crosshairs.

It’s sensationally claimed Blues skipper Reece James could be offered a ‘tempting’ transfer to the Spanish capital.

Whether James would be signed only if Real Madrid fail to land Alexander-Arnold, or whether he’d be pursued as well as the Reds icon wasn’t made clear.

In any case, the report noted Chelsea could soon have a decision to make on a player whose injury issues have severely restricted his playing time in recent seasons.

Malo Gusto has risen to the fore in James’ various absences and it’s stated he’s in line to receive a significant pay rise that better reflects his importance to the team.

The suggestion is Gusto may soon – or perhaps already has – surpassed James in Enzo Maresca’s pecking order. When James returns to fitness he may not be assured of starting matches despite being captain.

As such, TBR Football added one option open to Chelsea is sanctioning James’ sale to Real Madrid for a modest sum of around £20m.

Any such agreement would reportedly be heavily incentivised via the aid of add-ons related to appearances. The final sum could rise far beyond £20m, though only if James overcomes his injury issues and racks up playing time.

Reece James to Real Madrid – is it possible?

Real Madrid have been linked with James in the past, most notably by numerous Spanish reports prior to the 2024 summer window.

However, it’s well documented their primary focus in the right-back position Alexander-Arnold. If he chooses to sign a new deal at Liverpool, Tottenham’s Pedro Porro is understood to be a more than viable plan B.

Signing James to be the starter would be an ultra-risky outcome for Real Madrid given the player’s chronic hamstring issues.

Signing him as well as someone like Alexander-Arnold also would not appear to make sense for the player. Indeed, why would James agree to leave his boyhood club to join a team where he’d be immediately be installed as second choice?

What’s more, James is contracted to Stamford Bridge until 2028 and Chelsea are under no pressure to make a drastic decision on the player any time soon.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Chelsea first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Latest Chelsea news – Delap, Nkunku

In other news, GiveMeSport claim Manchester City are not looking to re-sign striker Liam Delap who is thriving since being sold to Ipswich Town over the summer.

That has paved the way for Chelsea to strike after the Blues identified the 21-year-old as a worthy addition to their options at striker.

Elsewhere, sources have informed TEAMtalk Christopher Nkunku is a confirmed transfer target at Manchester United.

However, United lack the necessary funds to buy the Frenchman outright and any approach in January would regard a loan.

Reece James injury issues trending in wrong direction