Real Madrid are kicking themselves for missing out on Estevao Willian to Chelsea, according to the Brazilian media, who have revealed what Los Blancos and the Blues truly think of the winger.

Chelsea struck a deal with Brazilian club Palmeiras for Estevao back in the summer of 2024. According to ESPN Brasil, the transfer is worth a total of €45million (£39.6m, $52.1m), with the winger moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2025 after he turned 18 in April.

Estevao has already broken three Chelsea records and has established himself as a key figure in manager Enzo Maresca’s team.

The 18-year-old winger has found the back of the net four times and has given one assist in 16 matches in all competitions for Chelsea.

Estevao is also averaging a goal every 95 minutes for Brazil, with the Chelsea winger scoring his fourth in 10 appearances for the national team in the 2-0 win against Senegal at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

According to ESPN Brasil, Chelsea are extremely happy with the impact that Estevao has made at the club, with the report adding that there is ‘regret’ at Madrid that they did not sign the winger when he was at Palmeiras.

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick are among the players that Real Madrid have signed from Brazilian clubs when they were teenagers.

ESPN Brasil has reported that Chelsea “officials and members of the coaching staff believe that, within three seasons, the Brazilian striker could reach the status of ‘one of the ten best players in the world’.”

The report adds: “According to people involved in the day-to-day operations of the club, Estevao’s maturity is impressive, but not surprising.

“Chelsea expected to find a focused and disciplined player, but his level of commitment has exceeded even the London club’s expectations.”

However, at Real Madrid, the mood is entirely different, with questions being asked at the Spanish and European giants why they did not sign the winger before he moved to Chelsea.

ESPN Brasil notes: “His meteoric rise also had repercussions in Spain.

“Behind the scenes at Real Madrid, there is growing unease over the fact that the club didn’t pursue Estevao when he was still at Palmeiras.

“The Brazilian gem was analysed, but the Merengue club decided not to proceed – a decision that, today, is viewed with some regret given the player’s immediate impact at Chelsea and with the national team.”

Estevao Willian compared to Neymar

Madrid’s ‘regret’ over not signing Estevao will further grow after they learn what Carlo Ancelotti has said about the Chelsea winger.

Ancelotti, a former Chelsea manager, is in charge of Brazil, and the ex-Real Madrid boss has raved about the teenager.

Chelsea’s official website quotes the Italian tactician as saying on November 17: “Estevao has an incredible amount of talent.

“It’s a surprise this level at his age. He’s good at finishing, has a lot of magic, and he works very hard.

“I can say this: with Estevao, Brazil have a guaranteed future.”

Ancelotti added: “He’s a very talented player. He is able to show every game, in Chelsea too, and he doesn’t need a lot of minutes to show his quality.

“He can play five minutes and he can show his quality. I think the Brazil national team is really lucky to have him, and also Chelsea.”

Estevao himself has spoken highly of Ancelotti, with the Chelsea winger confident that he will get better.

The 18-year-old winger told Hayters TV: “The mentality is that he’s trying to push me to be the best I can, and I’m very happy about that.

“You see, when someone likes you, when they not only praise you but also give you a little scolding when needed.

“When it’s time to praise, praise. When it’s time to criticise, criticise. So, I’m very happy for this incredible moment I’m living.

“It’s about working, improving every day. I know I’ve started to improve. I keep getting better and better here because it’s an honour.”

Troy Deeney has added his name to the growing number of admirers of Estevao, with the former Premier League striker and talkSPORT noting comparisons with Brazilian great Neymar.

Deeney said on talkSPORT: “They [Chelsea] have got the young kid Estevao who’s going to be an absolute monster.

“I remember at the Club World Cup, we did a show with [Jose] Kleberson and he said to us at that time that this is the next Neymar, and it was a massive statement.

“But he wasn’t one of like him trying to just pick up a South American. He was like telling us he’s the next Neymar. Since then obviously I kept an eye on him and he’s been fantastic.”

