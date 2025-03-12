Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez, while the Blues like Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has reportedly emerged as a shock target for Real Madrid as the LaLiga giants look to strengthen in the summer.

The Argentine international signed for the Blues in 2023 for a then-club-record fee of £107m and is one of the club’s most important players.

Fernandez, 24, has scored four goals and made five assists in 24 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season – starting their last six games.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Real Madrid have registered ‘fresh interest’ in signing Fernandez and Chelsea are keen on one of Los Blancos’ maestros.

The report claims that Chelsea are keen on Madrid centre-mid Aurelien Tchouameni, which suggests a deal could be done that sees both players switch clubs.

However, Phillips states that Tchouameni has no interest in a move to Stamford Bridge. He also adds that Fernandez is fully focused on Chelsea, for now at least.

Fernandez is under contract with Chelsea until 2032 so Enzo Maresca’s side are under absolutely no pressure to sell and it would likely take a bid of over £110m for them to even consider it.

Real Madrid reignite interest in Chelsea star – report

Real Madrid have been linked with Fernandez frequently over the past couple years but they are yet to make any formal contact over a potential transfer.

The idea of Tchouameni going the other way as part of a deal has also been mooted before, while Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Liverpool have also been named as fellow suitors.

There is a possibility that Real Madrid could spend big on a new centre-mid this summer if they choose to part ways with club icon Luka Modric.

The 39-year-old is still performing very well for Los Blancos but his contract expires in June and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered an extension.

Modric’s potential departure would leave a major void in Real Madrid’s squad and Fernandez is one of the midfielders to have been discussed to replace him.

However, Chelsea are not willing to discuss selling Fernandez at this stage and it is very unlikely he goes anywhere this summer unless a huge bid is lodged.

The Blues are planning to bolster their ranks further this summer and selling one of their key players in Fernandez doesn’t tally with the information we have received from sources.

Chelsea round-up: Romeo Lavia stance, Ademola Lookman eyed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Chelsea have no plans to part ways with Romeo Lavia this summer, contrary to reports.

Maresca likes Lavia very much and is keen on using the young defensive midfielder whenever he is available.

We understand that Lavia, too, is very happy in London and at Chelsea.

The former Manchester City prospect hopes to get fit again and show the great form that he exhibited when he featured for Chelsea this season.

In other news, sources state that Chelsea have shortlisted Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, who is likely to leave the Serie A title chasers this summer.

Arsenal are also admirers of Lookman and their interest is more concrete than Chelsea’s at this stage, but he is one to keep an eye on.

