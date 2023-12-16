Real Madrid to say yes, as Chelsea prepare stunning raid to radically overhaul problem position

Chelsea are sizing up a Real Madrid star the Spanish giants ‘would be willing to sell’, and a successful raid could complete a radical overhaul in a problem position for Mauricio Pochettino, per reports.

The Blues have splashed out in excess of a billion pounds on new recruits in the Todd Boehly era. Yet despite the colossal outlay, question marks remain over multiple positions.

Indeed, manager Pochettino has publicly called for Chelsea to sign new players in January. Clearly, the Argentine doesn’t believe those already at his disposal are good enough to get Chelsea back to where they belong.

The west London side are understood to be on the hunt for a new striker in January. TEAMtalk has learned winger Noni Madueke could be sacrificed and the money from his sale could be put towards signing Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen.

Elsewhere, the left-back position is coming under the microscope, with Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen both available for sale.

Chelsea accepted a loan-to-buy bid from Burnley worth £31.5m for Maatsen last summer. However, the Dutchman vetoed the move and ultimately stayed put.

But he – along with Marc Cucurella – have both failed to impress Pochettino in the first half of the campaign. With Ben Chilwell injured, it’s been Levi Colwill most often selected out of position at left-back.

Cucurella and Maatsen could both depart in January or at the end of the season is suitable bids aren’t received next month.

Now, according to a report in Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), Chelsea are weighing up a move for Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy.

Real open to Mendy sale; game-time guarantees could be crucial

The 28-year-old reportedly wishes to remain in Madrid beyond next summer, though the lure of regular game-time would appeal.

Mendy is generally first choice under Carlo Ancelotti when fit. However, Los Blancos are understood to be high on the idea of signing Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies in 2024.

The Canadian’s arrival would see Mendy’s minutes plummet. A move to Stamford Bridge where he’d compete with Chilwell would see the Frenchman stand a far better chance of featuring regularly.

That would also allow Colwill to compete with Benoit Badiashile in his favoured left centre-back role.

In effect, Chelsea’s left-back position could be completely overhauled, with Maatsen and Cucurella sold, Colwill reverting to centre-half and Mendy signed.

The report suggests a move next summer and not in January is the far likelier outcome. In any case, it’s stated Real will say yes to selling Mendy if ‘a good offer arrives’.

The article did not offer a clue as to how much Real Madrid would command for the Frenchman. However, given he’ll be entering the final year of his Real contract next summer, it stands to reason it won’t be top dollar, especially as Mendy turns 29 next June.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal hit Chelsea with astonishing £50m demand as Pochettino looks for instant upgrade in problem position