Chelsea have named their price for struggling midfielder Enzo Fernandez, amid ongoing interest from Real Madrid.

Nearly two years ago, Chelsea completed the signing of the Argentine from Benfica for a British-record fee of £106.8m (€128.3m, $135m) but he has not lived up to that hefty price tag since then.

While Fernandez has chipped in with seven goals and 10 assists in 77 appearances, the 23-year-old has struggled to stamp his authority on games.

And since the return of Romeo Lavia from injury, the Argentina international has seen his game time limited, with Moises Caicedo preferred to partner the Belgian in the Blues’ midfield.

The 2022 World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Madrid as a result of his lack of minutes and now Fichajes claims Todd Boehly’s Chelsea want €120m (£99.9m, $126.3m) for his services.

The report adds Fernandez, who has also been credited with interest from Barcelona and Inter Milan, has become an ‘attractive’ option for Los Blancos president Florentino Perez but whether they would be willing to fork out such a huge fee is up in the air.

‘I still trust Enzo’

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca opened up on why Fernandez has not been a regular in his starting XI in recent weeks. It comes down to the form of Lavia and how he and Caicedo’s game style complement one another.

In early November, he said: “I still trust Enzo. There is not any reason in the world I can lose confidence in him. The reason why he is not playing in the Premier League is because at this moment I take a different decision. My confidence is 100 per cent with Enzo.

“In this moment, I know you are looking for some different reasons for Enzo [not starting], but it’s very simple. He’s not playing in this moment, we have so many games, he’s going to play for sure in the future. And it doesn’t mean Romeo [Lavia] and Moi [Caicedo] are always going to play. At the moment one of them drops [their levels], probably we will change it.

“It’s a matter of balance. Romeo and Moi give us physicality and strength in the middle. This is why we found the option of Malo [Gusto] in the pocket. Otherwise, when we play with Enzo it has to be with one of Moi or Romeo, and Enzo moves forward we struggle in the middle for physicality.

“At the moment that’s something Moi and Romeo give us, but it doesn’t mean for one game we can’t play with Joao [Felix] and Cole [Palmer] in the pocket. It depends on the game.”

Fernandez’s contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2032. If he continues to play second fiddle to Caicedo and Lavia, it may not be too long before he seeks to end his stay at the west London outfit.

Chelsea eye defender

While Maresca has made huge strides with the Blues this season, their defence is still a cause for concern. That is why they have been linked with Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi.

Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed that Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City are considering moves for the 22-year-old Ukraine international.

Elsewhere, Cesare Casadei is reportedly set for an ‘inevitable divorce’ from Maresca’s team, amid links with Italian giants AC Milan.

The 21-year-old midfielder swapped Inter Milan for Chelsea in August 2022 for a fee worth up to €20m (£16.7m, $21.1m) but since then he has made just 15 appearances in all competitions.

Finally, reports suggest Chelsea are not in the market for Liverpool goalkeeper Caiomhin Kelleher, following links with the Republic of Ireland international.

