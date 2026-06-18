Real Madrid are preparing to test Chelsea’s resolve over Enzo Fernandez with an offer worth in excess of £100million for the midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

The Argentina international has emerged as one of Los Blancos’ leading targets, and sources have confirmed that Real’s interest has intensified significantly in recent weeks as they continue their ambitious squad rebuild under Jose Mourinho.

Fernandez has made it clear that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and, crucially, Real Madrid has always been his preferred destination.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands the 25-year-old was one of the cornerstone names in Florentino Perez’s presidential election campaign, with the Real Madrid president making no secret of his desire to bring the World Cup winner to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Perez’s pledge was backed by Mourinho, who agreed that Fernandez possessed the profile and quality required to become a key figure in the club’s next generation.

Since returning to Madrid, Mourinho has wasted little time reshaping the squad. Deals for Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella have already strengthened the backline, while the arrival of former Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has added further quality and experience to the middle of the park.

Real also retain a long-standing interest in Silva’s former City team-mate Rodri, but TEAMtalk understands their pursuit of Fernandez has remained constant throughout the summer.

READ NEXT – Xabi Alonso stunned after Chelsea COMPLETE huge transfer without his knowledge

Real Madrid reach Enzo Fernandez agreement ‘in principle’

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Real have maintained regular contact with Fernandez’s representatives and significant progress has already been made on the player’s side.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands Fernandez has agreed terms in principle on a contract that would initially keep him at the Bernabeu until 2032.

That leaves the clubs to find common ground.

Chelsea have so far stood firm on Fernandez’s future despite the player’s desire to move.

The Blues remain huge admirers of the midfielder, who has developed into one of the most influential figures in their squad since arriving from Benfica in 2023 in a then-British record £106million deal.

While Chelsea are aware of Fernandez’s wishes, sources indicate they have no intention of sanctioning a transfer that sees them make a loss on one of their prized assets.

Real are well aware of that stance and TEAMtalk understands figures at the Spanish giants believe a deal is achievable and are prepared to submit a package that would ensure Chelsea at least recoup the money they originally invested in the Argentine.

Sources close to Real have confirmed that the club are willing to go beyond the £100million mark in order to secure one of Mourinho’s priority targets.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid ready to spend BIG on Chelsea maestro

Financially, the move is not viewed as a problem. Real have significant funds available after previously exploring a deal worth around €150million (£129.9m / $172.7m) for Fernandez’s Argentina team-mate Julian Alvarez.

While Alvarez remains admired within the club, TEAMtalk understands Fernandez has now emerged as the priority midfield target as Real continue to build a squad capable of dominating both domestically and in Europe.

Chelsea, meanwhile, face a difficult balancing act.

New head coach Xabi Alonso is understood to be keen on retaining Fernandez and sees him as a player capable of thriving within his system.

However, TEAMtalk has been told that even following Alonso’s arrival, Fernandez has reaffirmed his desire to leave west London and pursue a move to Madrid and that stance has not changed.

With personal terms effectively in place, Real Madrid’s hierarchy now believe the foundations are there for a deal to be completed.

Whether Chelsea can be persuaded to part with one of their biggest stars remains to be seen, but sources indicate the Spanish giants are preparing to make their move.

READ MORE – Chelsea and Newcastle miss out as Shakhtar Donetsk win race for Brazilian forward – Exclusive