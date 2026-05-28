Chelsea could be offered players by Real Madrid as part of any potential deal for Enzo Fernandez, with TEAMtalk understanding that intermediaries are now actively exploring structures that could help facilitate one of the summer’s biggest transfers.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Fernandez has emerged as one of the centrepieces of Florentino Perez’s forthcoming presidential election campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Argentina international has already informed Chelsea he is prepared to move on this summer following growing uncertainty around his future at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez’s relationship with the club became strained earlier this year after his high-profile suspension, while TEAMtalk understands he has also stepped away from discussions over a possible new contract.

Chelsea had hoped Fernandez would follow Moises Caicedo in committing his long-term future to the club after the Ecuadorian signed fresh terms earlier this year.

However, sources close to the situation indicate that possibility is now firmly off the table.

This gives Real Madrid president Perez, along with incoming manager Jose Mourinho, hope that Fernandez can be lured to the Spanish capital in a blockbuster summer transfer.

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Real Madrid plotting SWAP deal for Enzo Fernandez

Despite the player’s openness to leaving, Chelsea remain in a powerful negotiating position.

The Blues have no intention of sanctioning a cut-price exit and we understand the club would demand significantly more than the £107million package they agreed with Benfica in 2023.

Internally, Chelsea believe Fernandez has developed into one of the Premier League’s elite midfielders despite the club’s inconsistent performances and would value him closer to the British-record £125million Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak last summer.

That valuation presents a major challenge for Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands Madrid do not currently have the financial flexibility to simply meet Chelsea’s demands through a straightforward cash deal.

As a result, discussions behind the scenes have increasingly focused on the possibility of including players within a wider package.

And we can reveal there are several Madrid players admired at Stamford Bridge.

Midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga both have admirers within Chelsea’s recruitment structure and are viewed internally as players capable of helping offset Fernandez’s departure should talks ever progress seriously.

However, sources indicate two younger names have also featured prominently during exploratory discussions by intermediaries.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea have made enquiries over both Jacobo Ramon and Chema Andres during the past 12 months.

Both players are 21 years old and are regarded extremely highly inside Real Madrid.

Technically, neither player currently belongs to the Spanish giants after both left last summer – Ramon joining Como and Andres moving to Stuttgart – but Madrid inserted buy-back clauses into both deals and are now considering activating them.

The strategy mirrors the approach Real are already using to bring Nico Paz back from Como this summer.

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Chelsea could be tempted by audacious Madrid proposal

Central defender Ramon and holding midfielder Andres both enjoyed standout campaigns while helping their respective clubs secure Champions League qualification.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea scouts have followed their development closely throughout the season.

Sources indicate intermediaries have now floated the possibility that the Spanish duo could form part of a wider agreement involving Fernandez.

Indeed, other names also been pushed to try and tempt Chelsea or at least gauge their interest in taking players.

Chelsea have not dismissed the concept out of hand, although TEAMtalk understands any potential arrangement would still depend heavily on the overall financial structure of the deal.

For now, discussions remain at an exploratory stage rather than advanced negotiations.

But with Perez determined to land a marquee midfield signing as part of his election drive, Fernandez open to a move and creative deal structures now actively being explored, TEAMtalk understands this is a situation that could develop.

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