Real reason Renato Veiga is leaving Chelsea revealed, as Borussia Dortmund offer what Blues can’t

Why Renato Veiga wants out of Chelsea just six months after joining has been revealed, with reports also detailing how much the Blues are asking from Borussia Dortmund.

The versatile youngster joined Chelsea from Swiss club Basel for a fee of £12m and has been a reliable squad player for Enzo Maresca this season, featuring 18 times in all competitions.

However, multiple top sources have confirmed that Veiga – who’s primarily featured at left-back since arriving – has since agreed personal terms with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and now the two clubs are working on a deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on X that Veiga is ‘expected to leave’ and that Chelsea have opened the door to a permanent move, rather than just a loan away.

Reporter Ben Jacobs also claimed that Chelsea are open to cashing in, with the Blues seeking £20m-plus.

In addition, Jacobs stated a loan move from Wolves had already been knocked back by Chelsea, and while the club is happy with his development, the player wants to leave for one specific reason.

Veiga’s current position of being a replacement left-back who inverts inside isn’t the player’s preferred position. He can play in central midfield or at left-back as well as in the heart of defence at centre-back.

Romano confirmed that the player’s wishes to leave revolve around the fact he wants to be a centre-back, rather than the other two positions cited. He’s played just twice in that position for Chelsea, with both coming in the Europa Conference League against Shamrock Rovers and Panathinaikos.

According to multiple sources, Dortmund will deploy Veiga in his favoured centre-back role.

Why Renato Veiga can’t play centre-back at Chelsea

With Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi featuring as natural defenders in that position, Veiga faced being at the bottom of the pecking order, despite regular injuries to Fofana.

In fact, across his career to date, he has featured mostly in defensive midfield followed by left-back and centre-back.

Chelsea manager Maresca was quizzed by the media in his latest press conference ahead of their next Premier League game about Veiga and he gave a detailed explanation of the situation.

“I had a chat with Renato,” said Maresca. “I told him playing in the position he’s playing with us, it’s given him the chance to join the national team and created speculation around him, which only happens when you’re playing well.

“If there is a player that wants to play in just one position, they are going to struggle. They have to learn to play in different positions because it’s a good thing for the player and the club.

“I am not aware there is any agreement [with Dortmund] for Renato. Yesterday, he was here working with us. Today, he’s here working with us. Then we’ll see if something happens. We brought Renato from Basel and he’s played well in different positions.

“This has allowed him to join the [Portugal] national team for the first time in his life. Even if he’s not playing in his [preferred position], he’s playing for his national team in his early 20s since joining Chelsea. We are very proud about that.”

Latest Chelsea news – Chilwell eyed for move while ‘bid submitted’

In other news, left-back Ben Chilwell was left out of Chelsea’s most recent clash in the FA Cup against League Two side Morecambe, with Maresca saying it was better to be left out as an exit looks likely.

TEAMtalk sources revealed that West Ham United are hoping to secure a double swoop of the defender and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for new boss Graham Potter.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain have claimed that Chelsea have ‘made an offer’ for Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez.

The 22-year-old has notched eight goals and three assists in 18 league appearances in the Spanish second division this season, in which Deportivo sit 17th.

Finally, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealed on Monday that Dortmund are in negotiations for a second Chelsea player.

‘Borussia Dortmund have now started talks with Chelsea to sign Carney Chukwuemeka on loan,’ wrote Plettenberg.