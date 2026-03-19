Chelsea are insistent they have no intention of losing Enzo Fernandez and are preparing to fight off growing interest from Real Madrid and other elite European clubs this summer, and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that a record-destroying new contract is in the works.

The Argentine midfielder, who cost the Blues a then-British record fee of £107million when he arrived from Benfica, has been one of the club’s standout performers and has formed a formidable partnership with Moises Caicedo at the heart of the side.

Internally, Fernandez is regarded as one of the club’s most important long‑term pillars – and Chelsea have moved quickly to reinforce that stance.

Speculation over his future was reignited this week after Enzo gave an eye‑catching response in an interview with ESPN Argentina following Chelsea’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint‑Germain.

When asked directly about whether he would remain at Stamford Bridge next season, he replied: “I don’t know, there are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup, and then we’ll see.”

Those comments have inevitably triggered fresh noise around his situation, but we understand Chelsea were already fully aware that multiple top clubs were circling.

Real Madrid seriously considered signing Enzo prior to his move from Benfica and have remained attentive ever since. PSG and Bayern Munich are also long‑standing admirers, while Manchester City would be prepared to join the race if the player showed any willingness to join another Premier League club – though such a scenario is not currently in play.

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Chelsea plan to tie down Fernandez with jaw-dropping new deal

Sources have told TEAMtalk that while Enzo is open to the idea of Real Madrid and would naturally be attracted to moves to Paris or Munich, he is not agitating for a transfer and has made no formal push to leave.

Chelsea, for their part, are determined to shut down the possibility altogether.

We can reveal the club are preparing to make a forceful counter‑move by offering him a huge new contract, one that would place him among the highest‑paid footballers in Europe.

Only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are currently understood to earn in excess of £500,000 per week, and although Chelsea would not reach that level, sources have indicated they are willing to go beyond £400,000 per week including bonuses.

Such a deal would surpass the recent six‑year contract given to captain Reece James and would bring Enzo into the same financial territory as the very biggest global stars – a clear statement of intent that the club see him as a central figure in their long‑term rebuild.

It would also be the highest salary in the Blues’ history, surpassing the £325,000 per week Raheem Sterling received during his time at the club.

Privately, Chelsea acknowledge they have not yet matched Enzo’s ambitions on the pitch, but they remain completely confident that with two or three key additions, they will be in a position to compete for major honours again. They want Enzo to be at the heart of that next phase and are prepared to act accordingly to secure his commitment.

Despite the fact Enzo’s existing deal still runs for another six years, Chelsea believe the timing is right to anchor him with renewed terms and enhanced financial security. His continued leadership, professionalism and influence on the pitch have been repeatedly highlighted inside Cobham, and the club have been planning a new deal for several weeks.

TEAMtalk also understands that Chelsea intend to offer Moises Caicedo a similarly improved contract as part of a broader strategy to lock down their core midfield partnership for the long term.

While Europe’s biggest clubs will continue to test the waters, Chelsea’s stance is unequivocal: Enzo Fernandez is not for sale, and the club are prepared to put one of the biggest contracts in world football on the table to prove it.

Latest Chelsea news: Alvarez scouting mission / Real Madrid star tracked

Meanwhile, we have revealed that Chelsea and Arsenal both had scouts in attendance to watch Julian Alvarez impress in Atletico Madrid’s clash against Tottenham on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old is a key summer target for both London sides, but they do face serious competition from a European giant.

In other news, intermediaries acting on behalf of Eduardo Camavinga have begun briefing clubs that the Real Madrid midfielder will be available for transfer this summer.

Liverpool are understood to be leading the chase, but Chelsea and Manchester United have both registered early interest, too.

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