Chelsea on red alert as elite LaLiga star is ‘listed for sale;’ could replace trio Pochettino doesn’t trust

Chelsea are keen to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer and one of Europe’s best shot-stoppers as a top target, according to reports from Spain.

The Blues have big plans for the upcoming transfer window but will have to sell several players before making any more big-money additions.

Offloading ‘homegrown’ stars such as Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and potentially Tottenham target Conor Gallagher will help them balance the books.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign a new centre-forward, centre-back and a new goalkeeper after he has been left unconvinced by Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic.

READ MORE: Chelsea spring major shock with ‘inexplicable’ move to bring mishandled former boss back

Kepa Arrizabalaga will return to Stamford Bridge when his loan at Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, but it seems the Blues want other keeper options.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Chelsea are considering a move for Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak, who is undoubtedly a world-class player on his day.

Atletico Madrid put Chelsea target ‘up for sale’

Oblak signed for Atletico in 2014 and has been part of the fabric of the club ever since, making 442 appearances for them to date.

The Slovenian international has won four major trophies during his time at the Metropolitano but it seems that he is set to undertake a new challenge.

AS state that Atletico are ‘ready to sell’ Oblak this summer as they are keen to replace him with a younger player.

This is despite the fact that the 31-year-old remains a key player for Diego Simeone’s side. He’s made 34 LaLiga appearances this term, conceding just 39 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.

TEAMtalk sources state that Chelsea have relaxed their under-25 transfer rule ahead of the summer, meaning that Oblak could be a viable target for them.

He is under contract until 2028, and it is not yet clear how much Atletico would be willing to sell him for. Transfermarkt value him at around £30m, however.

Chelsea have other keeper targets on their shortlist too and reports suggest that Everton star Jordan Pickford is admired by the London club.

The Toffees will likely have to sell more than one key player before June 30 to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules for a third time.

Oblak has more experience than Pickford at the highest level, though, so it will be interesting if Chelsea make a concrete bid for him in the coming weeks.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea see third offer for ‘the next Lionel Messi’ rejected but Blues still have hope in transfer battle