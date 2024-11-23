Reece James brutally called ‘new Jack Wilshere’ following ‘strange’ Chelsea decision

Reece James has been warned that he is at ‘last chance saloon’ to get his career back on track following his latest injury blow at Chelsea.

On Thursday, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirmed James is once again on the sidelines after he ‘felt something’ in his hamstring. Maresca admitted he does not know how long James will be out for, adding that ‘it is not easy’ for the right-back.

James was limited to 11 appearances in all competitions last season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring issue. His struggles have continued since then, as he missed three league matches at the start of the new campaign due to a suspension before picking up yet another injury.

The Blues captain has played just four times so far this term, with Malo Gusto starring in his absence.

Pundit Troy Deeney has now questioned Chelsea’s decision to give James the armband in August 2023 and warned the Englishman he could be the next Jack Wilshere.

“The most damning thing you can say about Reece James is that you’re surprised when he’s on a teamsheet,” Deeney said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“If he’s got injury problems which he clearly has, it’s unfortunate. Sometimes it’s just the way your body is. Some people train their best and they just break down.

“But it just seems to me that he always breaks down and I thought it was strange to make him captain if I’m being totally honest for that reason that he’s never fit and available.”

Deeney added: “I think he’s in last chance saloon as to whether he will be at Chelsea.

“Where he goes after that is a massive struggle because he might end up, to a lesser scale, in the Jack Wilshere mould where he has to go to a Bournemouth on a pay-as-you-play type deal.

“Within two years he could be out of the game and it’s a shame because he’s clearly talented and a very good player but you have to be fit and available or there’s no point having all that talent.”

Deeney’s verdict comes after Chelsea fans reacted to James’ latest injury setback earlier this week.

One went as far as writing on social media: “Either sell him or needs to retire.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea have cooled their interest in Alexander Isak and are preparing to move for Liam Delap instead, it has been claimed.

Blues chiefs are concerned they will not be able to land Isak from Newcastle United, which has seen them target Ipswich Town’s Delap.

Delap is rated ‘exceptionally highly’ by Chelsea recruitment staff.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is another player Chelsea have been linked with.

Former Liverpool star Jan Molby has predicted Chelsea could enter talks for Kelleher amid uncertainty surrounding Robert Sanchez’s future as No 1 at Stamford Bridge.

