Reece James has become a future target for Manchester City, according to a report – but the Chelsea full-back will also be of interest to a European giant.

Although as things stand Chelsea will not be able to make signings and sales in the summer, future business in either direction is already being planned for when they can. Faced with the impending loss of three important defenders, they will be hoping to have better luck in the upcoming years.

But they will have to brace themselves for potential offers for some of their top talent. One of their players who is becoming increasingly marketable is Reece James.

The right-back rose through their academy ranks before learning his trade with a loan spell at Wigan Athletic. Since that ended in 2019, James has been a member of the first-team squad at Stamford Bridge.

He made 37 appearances under Frank Lampard in his debut season, despite having to compete with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta for a position. The subsequent appointment of Thomas Tuchel has benefitted James; the current coach uses a formation that can fit both Azpilicueta and the England international in.

Despite spending some time out with injury, this season has been the one in which James has surpassed a century of Chelsea appearances. But his long-term prospects could take him away from west London.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City have placed James on their radar. The reigning champions have identified him as a long-term successor to international teammate Kyle Walker.

Walker joined Man City from Tottenham in the summer of 2017. He has played more than 200 games for them since. But he will be 32 by the start of next season, so is in the twilight of his career.

His contract has two years left to run on it. Although he hasn’t shown signs of losing his characteristic pace, Walker may be phased out over time for someone else to pick up the baton. That man could be James.

10 years younger than his England colleague, James is proving himself to be one of Europe’s most promising full-backs. Chelsea have him under contract until 2025.

Reece James attracts Real Madrid

City are not the only club who could try to prise him away, either. The report also reveals that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the London-born ace.

On course to reclaim the La Liga title from cross-city rivals Atletico, Real are planning to ensure their success is sustainable in the long-term. Both the options they currently use at right-back – Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez – are now 30 years old.

Therefore, they too are looking at the future and see James as someone who could make the switch to Spain.

Despite never playing for a foreign club in his career so far, James has the potential to make the grade at the Bernabeu. Indeed, this is not the first time Real Madrid have been linked with him.

They may have to be patient to get their man, while also battling the financial might of Man City. But they won’t be losing sight of James in the months and years to come.

