New light has been shed on curious claims as to why Reece James could join Barcelona or Benfica

Amid curious claims Reece James could leave Chelsea for Benfica or Barcelona due to those clubs offering warmer climates, a fresh report has delivered a decisive update on the matter.

James, 24, is an elite-level player when fit, though unfortunately for both he and Chelsea, injuries have become commonplace over recent years. The right-back is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and no return date has been set.

With James’ career threatening to derail thanks in large part to his fitness woes, a remarkable report from Football Transfers claimed his representatives were shopping him to Benfica or Barcelona.

Explaining why those specific clubs were targeted by the player’s camp, it was stated the warmer climates Portugal and Spain provide would help James to keep the injuries at bay, but also recover quicker when he is sidelined.

But according to a fresh update from Give Me Sport, there is ‘zero substance’ to the curious claims.

GMS stated James is ‘fully focused’ on returning to full fitness and forcing his way back into Chelsea’s starting eleven.

Furthermore, there is reportedly nothing to the claims his camp have contacted Barcelona and Benfica.

Reece James unlikely to follow recent Chelsea trend

Chelsea have shown a willingness to offload homegrown stars in recent times, such as Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Omari Hutchinson.

The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars are extra lucrative for clubs given they’re logged as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet. That is one of the reasons why the Blues have been able to spend so heavily on new recruits of their own.

However, there is no suggestion Chelsea are seeking to sell their captain who in turn, is not going in search of a move away.

What’s more, James is contracted to Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2028. As such, the Blues are under no immediate pressure to either give James a new contract or find a buyer.

All in all, it would come as a major shock if James and Chelsea were to part ways any time soon.

However, that’s not to say he’ll he a shoo-in to return to the starting eleven once he does return to full fitness. James’ regular absences have opened the door for Malo Gusto in the right-back position and he’s consistently been one of Chelsea’s top performers since the middle part of last season.

Reece James injury record trending the wrong way

The games James has missed through injury per season

In recent years, there has been a worrying trend developing of James being available less often than he is able to play.

The number of games he has missed through injury has increased over the past few seasons and in the last two, he missed more games through injury than the amount of appearances he was able to make. On current progress, he is on course for that to happen in 2024/25 as well.

And James’ injuries have not been limited to one part of his body; his ankles, knees and hamstrings have all been affected by problems.

James is currently Chelsea’s highest-paid player, which is obviously not an ideal return for the Blues given his lack of availability.

But at only 24 years old, he will be keen to recover to an extent that he can enjoy some strong years ahead.