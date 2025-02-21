Chelsea are back in the frame to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres now that his price tag has been significantly lowered, according to a transfer insider.

Chelsea have been criticised for failing to land a top centre-forward even after spending well over £1billion since Todd Boehly completed his takeover of the club. Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are the two strikers currently in Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Jackson has managed nine goals and five assists in 24 games this season and is slowly improving, though he has left Chelsea fans frustrated with some poor misses.

Guiu, meanwhile, is only 19 years old and is still getting used to life in England.

Unfortunately for Maresca, both Jackson and Guiu are out injured, which forced the Italian coach to use Christopher Nkunku up front during the damaging 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

Even if Jackson and Guiu were fit, it is clear that Chelsea need to snare a top No 9 this summer.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has now revealed that Gyokeres is once again on Chelsea’s radar.

“Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres has come under fresh consideration despite being ruled out in January 2024,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“Along with his excellent form, part of the reason why is because the Swedish striker will be able to leave for around €70m – €30m less than his release clause.”

Chelsea could rival Man Utd, Real Madrid for Gyokeres

Sporting demanded Gyokeres’ suitors pay his full €100m (£82.8m / $104.8m) exit clause last year, which saw him remain in Portugal for an extra season.

But Sporting are now prepared to do business at €70m (£58m / $73.3m) – a price reduction of around £25m – as they know the goal machine wants to move on.

Gyokeres would be a sensational signing for Chelsea as he is arguably the most sought-after striker in the world right now, having scored 34 goals in 36 matches so far this term.

Six of those strikes have come in eight Champions League appearances, showing that Gyokeres can score against top-level opponents.

Chelsea will need to put on a huge charm offensive to win the race for the 26-year-old, though. Ruben Amorim is keen to reunite with him at Manchester United, while Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been credited with interest, too.

Chelsea transfers: Gyokeres alternative; Guehi latest

Gyokeres is not the only striker Chelsea are monitoring, as they are also eyeing Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface.

The Blues are supposedly drawing up a €70m offer for Bayer Leverkusen goalscorer Boniface.

Maresca has also urged Stamford Bridge chiefs to bring in a new centre-back this summer.

Chelsea are ‘determined’ to win the race for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who was the subject of a Tottenham Hotspur bid in January.

