A fresh report has revealed that in-form Barcelona winger Raphinha turned down the chance to join Chelsea during the summer transfer window, along with clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

The Catalan giants had a quiet summer overall, with Dani Olmo their only first-team signing due to financial constraints that prevented any further high-profile additions at the Camp Nou.

And while a big-money sale might have freed up some funds to add to Hansi Flick’s squad, the LaLiga side decided against going down that route.

One player who was heavily linked with an exit was former Leeds attacker Raphinha and now it’s emerged that he rejected Chelsea as well as Saudi sides Al-Nassr and Al Hilal.

Relevo has revealed that Al-Nassr offered Barcelona €80m (£67m, $89m) but Raphinha rejected the move, making the same decision with Al Hilal’s interest as well.

The report adds that Chelsea were also one of several Premier League clubs to approach the 27-year-old, but again, he turned them all down.

Raphinha only ever considered staying in Catalonia, and Barcelona are now reaping the rewards of that decision from a player who has been in incredible form so far this season.

Indeed, it’s expected that the Brazil international can expect a new contract heading his way in the coming weeks ahead of the January transfer window opening, to ward off any further speculation.

Raphinha in unstoppable form for Barcelona

The Brazilian has certainly been in sparkling form for a Barca side who currently sit top of LaLiga after winning every game so far this season.

Raphinha has scored five goals and added three assists in eight games in all competitions so far this season, while being named Man of the March on three occasions.

In terms of Chelsea’s interest over the summer, their failure to seal a deal prompted them to secure the acquisitions of Pedro Neto from Wolves and Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United instead.

But there is no doubting that Raphinha would have been a bit hit at Stamford Bridge if he had made the switch, judging by his time with Leeds in the top flight.

The exciting attacker scored 17 goals and laid on 12 assists in 65 Premier League outings before the Elland Road outfit dropped back down to the Championship and he eventually exited in a £55million move to Catalonia in 2022.

To that end, it’s a case of what might have been for Chelsea – although the Londoners have made a strong start to the season and currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with four wins from their first six outings.

Chelsea still keen on Osimhen, Duran moves

In other Chelsea news, the Blues remain determined to make Victor Osimhen their new centre-forward and are plotting a cut-price deal for the Galatasaray loanee, according to a report.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea chiefs are ‘working in the background’ to strike an agreement for Osimhen, who was rescued by Galatasaray in the summer after moves to Stamford Bridge, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabia failed to materialise. There is a ‘real possibility’ Chelsea will add the Napoli outcast to their squad in January, and for a bargain fee, too.

Meanwhile, Chelsea reportedly ‘still like’ Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, and ‘contacts are ongoing’ for the transfer, while the Blues are ahead of Barcelona, simply as the Spanish side are not ‘active’ in any negotiations.

The Stamford Bridge outfit remain in the mix, following their summer interest, as they are still in contact over the transfer.

IN FOCUS – Raphinha v Sancho career stats

Assuming that Chelsea would not have moved for Sancho if they had won the race for Raphinha, TT looks at how the pair compare in their overall careers so far.

Raphinha v Jadon Sancho career stats

