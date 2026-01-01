Chelsea could consider changing the narrative around their chaotic start to the new year by bringing in a new forward, sources confirm, as they step up their efforts to replace Enzo Maresca, with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior a leading candidate.

The Blues decided to part ways with head coach Maresca due to continued friction behind the scenes – but the club are not willing to allow a negative spiral to continue.

There is a belief among some insiders that this month can be used to lift some of the gloom and that bringing in a new goal getter would help.

The temptation to sign a new striker exists at a time when there has been some concern about Liam Delap’s output – and there are figures within the club who believe waiting until the summer to address the position could be dangerous.

Chelsea still have a strong chance of finishing in the top four this season, and one of the potential solutions would be to explore the possibility of accelerating Emanuel Emegha’s move from Strasbourg.

The 22-year-old striker, who has flourished under Rosenior and notched seven goals in 11 games this season, is already set to leave BlueCo club Strasbourg to join Chelsea next summer.

Up to now, club insiders have played down suggestions of an early January arrival at Stamford Bridge, but the club’s new circumstances could change the thinking.

Chelsea have also been linked with Porto’s Samu Aghehowa, but he will be extremely difficult to sign at this stage of the season. They will be open to market opportunities, and Juventus’s Dusan Vlahovic is another that they had been offered in 2025.

Their brief interest in Antoine Semenyo recently also suggests that a versatile attacking figure who is available would be considered in January.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Rosenior arrival at Chelsea could be imminent

Meanwhile, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has been told that Strasbourg boss Rosenior could be appointed as early as tomorrow (January 2nd).

We reported earlier that Chelsea are looking to get a new manager appointed as soon as possible and Rosenior is high on the shortlist, while the likes of Roberto de Zerbi, Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola are held in very high regard.

However, it is likely that an interim takes charge of Chelsea’s game away to Manchester City on Sunday, even if a decision is made.

We are told that BlueCo, as an organisation, are very keen on promoting from within, and Rosenior has done an outstanding job at Strasbourg, taking them into Europe.

Dutch international Emegha has come on leaps and bounds under Rosenior and would no doubt be keen to play for the coach at Stamford Bridge.

There may be twists to come in the managerial hunt, but the duo could help turn Chelsea’s season around if they arrive at the club this month.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.