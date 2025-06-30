How will Enzo Maresca line Chelsea up with the new forwards at his disposal?

Chelsea are keeping up their habit of spending heavily on new signings and will have a new-look attack for the 2025-26 season, in which they will be hoping to reach the next level.

Ever since a record-breaking summer 2022 transfer window, Chelsea have been one of the most aggressive buyers in world football. Their spending surge hasn’t slowed down too much either, with plenty of players lined up as new signings for the 2025-26 campaign – some of whom have already been on show at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea continue to add fresh talent to their ranks for the long-term future. After qualifying for the 2025-26 Champions League, Enzo Maresca’s side will be keen to ensure their tweaks to their squad have the desired effect and help them make even more progress.

But with so many players on the books, how will Chelsea’s attack look when their Premier League season gets underway?

Here, TEAMtalk have broken down Chelsea’s options for each position in their front three, ahead of an attacking midfielder in Maresca’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Who will start? Who will be on the bench? Who might have to leave the club? And will it all be enough – or do Chelsea still need more?

Strikers

The centre-forward position is the one Chelsea have been trying to get right for a long time, with mixed results at best.

Remarkably, the last time an out-and-out striker finished as their top scorer for a Premier League season was back in 2019-20, when Tammy Abraham got 15 goals.

Last season, Nicolas Jackson scored 10 goals and Christopher Nkunku got three. Marc Guiu’s opportunities were limited in the league, so he remained goalless in the competition.

If Chelsea want to improve on their fourth place finish, they’ll have to have a more reliable striker. On that front, there have long been calls for them to sign a proven centre-forward, but they have again taken more of a long-term view.

First through the door was Liam Delap, who joined from Ipswich Town after he became available via a £30m relegation release clause in his contract.

Delap scored 12 Premier League goals for Ipswich last season, which was the most by any relegated player. Playing for Chelsea will be a step up he will have to deal with, but he will hope his background as a Manchester City academy product can help him with the leap.

He won’t be the only new frontman ready to lead the line at Stamford Bridge, though, with a deal also agreed for Joao Pedro to join from Brighton for an initial £55m.

Pedro is another player who’ll have to adjust to a step up in expectations, coming off the back of a 10-goal campaign. The thinking is that he can offer something different in the final third with his link-up play, as someone who can operate either as a centre-forward or in behind a main striker.

As stated, there is an attacking midfield role available in Maresca’s system, but Cole Palmer or Enzo Fernandez – if not starting in central midfield – could play there, so Pedro will have to find his niche in the Chelsea system.

For now, Delap looks like he will be the main striker and Pedro will be his – and attackers in other positions’ – rotation option.

That means there will have to be some movement out, with Jackson and Nkunku both facing uncertain futures and becoming candidates to be sold – especially in the latter’s case.

Chelsea also have Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana returning from loan spells elsewhere, but will likely be looking for new suitors to take them off their hands.

Right wingers

On the right wing, Chelsea have used Palmer before, but his natural home is as the central attacking midfielder, where he is ahead of the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman and new signing Kendry Paez – expected to go out on loan – in the pecking order.

In terms of more genuine wide players, Chelsea are welcoming Estevao Willian into the mix, as agreed with Palmeiras last June at an initial cost of £29m.

With Estevao now 18 years old, his Chelsea career is ready to commence. He has often played on the right wing for Palmeiras so far, so that could be where he’ll find his place in Maresca’s lineups as well.

The main players he will have to dislodge to become a regular starter are Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke. That said, Neto can play on the left wing as well, while Madueke could have a question mark over his future.

Chelsea would consider selling Madueke for the right price, despite his potential, which would leave Neto to battle it out with Estevao.

The final fee for Estevao could reach £52m, so Chelsea believe they have landed themselves a top-quality prospect who could have early expectations of making a dent on the first team.

Left wingers

Over on the opposite side, in addition to the prospect of Neto being a rotation option, Chelsea have been forced into action.

The suspension handed to Mykhaylo Mudryk by the FA has prompted Chelsea to come up with a vision with a new player on the left wing.

That player is Jamie Gittens, who has taken big strides in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund after previously being in the academies of Reading, Manchester City and Chelsea themselves.

A seven-year contract will tie the £55m-rated Gittens down in west London, where he will be hoping to enjoy a successful first taste of Premier League football.

While he can play in any attacking role, he predominantly played from the left wing for Dortmund, scoring eight Bundesliga goals last season.

There’s an opportunity for him to grab that starting role for Chelsea too, with backup coming in the form of promising academy graduate Tyrique George.

George earned his first eight Premier League appearances last season, but more notably played in 13 of their games on the journey to becoming Conference League champions.

The teenager is ready to fight for his place and learn his trade at Stamford Bridge rather than going out on loan, so will complete Chelsea’s options for the front three.

The Blues have already bid farewell to another winger by paying the penalty fee to avoid making Jadon Sancho’s loan from Manchester United permanent, while they will also be looking for destinations for Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix after they completed last season elsewhere on loan.

Revamped Chelsea attack for 2025/26