Chelsea ‘will sack’ manager Xabi Alonso between now and January if their current form does not improve in the coming weeks, according to an alarming new report.

In the summer, the Blues appeared to pull off a huge coup with the appointment of Alonso, who retained a great reputation despite failing at Real Madrid after he worked wonders at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso was tasked with rebuilding Chelsea after an incredibly disappointing 2025/26 campaign, and some backed them to challenge for the Premier League title after doing some really good business in this summer’s transfer window.

Chelsea shot out of the blocks in the opening weeks of this season, but their results and performances have fallen off a cliff in recent weeks.

The Blues have lost four of their last five games in all competitions, and Alonso has come under scrutiny after last weekend’s heavy 4-1 loss to Leeds United.

After this match, multiple outlets have reported that Chelsea’s hierarchy have decided to stick with Alonso for the foreseeable future, but it seems his position is not as secure as initially suggested and his job could soon be on the line…

When Chelsea ‘will sack’ Xabi Alonso

Chelsea have a chance to return to winning ways when they visit Nottingham Forest on Friday night, and a report from Football Insider claims the Blues ‘will sack manager Alonso if the team endure an awful run of results between now and January’.

Former Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness also claims Alonso currently retains “full backing” at Chelsea, though his position could yet become untenable if there is not an improvement in the coming weeks.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I think he’s going to get the full backing at the moment, unless there was a really bad run of results through to January, which I don’t anticipate.

“I think they’ve got to admit that there is a change here. When they (Chelsea) used to have a squad full of 23-year-olds and then we had a bit of a change getting Jordan Henderson and a couple of others with a bit of experience in there, it takes time to adapt and to change.

“And with a new manager coming in, they’ve had too many changes at the managerial and playing levels.

“I think Alonso is a good manager, I rate him and I think he’ll get them turned around and I think he will get the full support from those above. So I don’t anticipate ructions and I think it will turn around on the pitch pretty soon as well.”