Chelsea are looking to strengthen in the goalkeeping department and have reportedly identified Sunderland star Robin Roefs as a key target, though TEAMtalk understands they could look internally for a potential Robert Sanchez replacement.

Sanchez, 28, remains the Blues’ main man between the sticks under Liam Rosenior, but his form has been inconsistent, prompting the club to look at alternative options.

The Spanish international kept a clean sheet in the 7-0 FA Cup thrashing of Port Vale on Saturday, but he made some costly errors in a 3-0 defeat to Everton in the Premier League in their prior match. In particular, Sanchez should’ve stopped Beto’s second goal for the Toffees, which took the game away from Chelsea.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have ‘strong interest’ in Sunderland stopper Roefs, who has enjoyed an excellent season with the Black Cats so far.

The 23-year-old regularly makes brilliant stops and has conceded just 34 goals in 28 Premier League games, keeping eight clean sheets, and is a key reason why Sunderland sit 11th in the table.

The report claims Chelsea are ‘ assessing potentially paying up to £60million for Roefs’ but they are facing competition from Liverpool and Manchester City, who are ‘keeping tabs’ on him too.

By contrast, Liverpool have Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili as goalkeeper options, while Man City have Gianluigi Donnarumma and James Trafford. It’s therefore easy to make the argument that Chelsea are much more in need of a new signing in the position.

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Chelsea already have internal solution to Sanchez struggles

While we understand Chelsea are actively looking to find an upgrade on Sanchez, our sources suggest that they could turn to youngster Mike Penders rather than splashing big money on a new signing.

Blues star Penders, 20, is currently on loan with Strasbourg and has been hugely impressive for the French side, with eight clean sheets in 27 league appearances this term.

The Belgian performed well under the now-Chelsea manager Rosenior at Strasbourg in the first half of this season, and a reunion at Stamford Bridge next term looks very possible.

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed on March 5 that Chelsea have rejected enquiries from Tottenham for Penders, as they have no intention of letting him go.

Chelsea’s top brass have already consulted Rosenior about promoting Penders to the main stage at Stamford Bridge, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Adding to the support for Penders is Chelsea’s head of global goalkeeping, Ben Roberts, who played a crucial role in scouting and signing the young Belgian.

He is now advocating for Penders to be the club’s No. 1 choice next season, a testament to the confidence the coaching staff places in him.

With this in mind, signing Roefs for £60m seems unlikely for Chelsea, given they already have a player in Penders who they believe has the potential to become world-class.

Latest Chelsea news: New signing ‘confirmed’ / Enzo Fernandez plan

Meanwhile, a journalist has claimed that Chelsea are set to sign talented Strasbourg midfielder Valentin Barco, with a deal said to be ‘confirmed’ between all parties.

‘Chelsea buys Valentín Barco. There is a contractual agreement with him and an understanding between clubs. He will join midway through the year.’ wrote Gaston Edul on X. Read the full story HERE.

In other news, we revealed in an update on Friday how Chelsea are planning ‘decisive action’ to end the speculation surrounding Enzo Fernandez.

Sources indicate Chelsea are ready and willing to reward Fernandez with an improved contract, despite stalled negotiations and growing interest from Europe’s elite.

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