Chelsea are actively tracking Ghanaian Under-17 forward Robinho Yao Gavi, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, with club scouts monitoring the teenage sensation ahead of a pivotal Africa Cup of Nations fixture.

The 16-year-old, who has drawn comparisons to some of Africa’s great strikers, is expected to lead Ghana’s attack when they face Morocco on Thursday in the Under-17 AFCON opener.

Sources close to the Ghana Football Association confirm that the match represents a crucial opportunity for Gavi to showcase his talents on the continental stage.

Gavi has already impressed at youth level with his pace, technical ability and clinical finishing. A product of Ghana’s renowned grassroots system, he has been a standout performer in domestic youth competitions, netting regularly and creating chances with intelligent movement in the final third.

His performances have not gone unnoticed in Europe. Napoli are sending a delegation of scouts to the fixture, while representatives from several other top clubs – including sides from Germany, Spain and France – are also expected to be in attendance.

Chelsea, who have built a reputation for identifying and developing young African talent, are also expected to send officials to the match. They view Gavi as a potential long-term prospect for their academy – the strengthening of which remains a top priority for Todd Boehly and BlueCo.

The club’s recruitment team has been following Gavi progress for several months, with particular interest in his ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes international matches.

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A strong showing from Gavi against Morocco could accelerate interest and potentially trigger formal approaches once the tournament concludes.

For Ghana, the clash against Morocco carries added significance as they aim to progress from the group phase and build momentum in a competition that has historically produced several senior national team stars.

Gavi’s leadership of the forward line will be central to their ambitions.

With European heavyweights circling, the coming days could prove defining for the young Ghanaian who is currently represented by his parents but big agencies are also circling.

Should he deliver on the big stage, a summer move to one of Europe’s elite academies may become a very real possibility.

Chelsea currently appear best placed to lead the race, but the presence of Napoli and others ensures the battle for his signature will be fiercely contested.

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