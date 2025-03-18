Chelsea are planning a massive bid for Real Madrid duo Rodrygo and Endrick, with a report in Spain revealing how the two Brazilian players feel about leaving Los Blancos for Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

Over the years, Madrid have signed some great Brazilian players, and Rodrygo and Endrick are just two of them. While Vinicius Junior often gets the headlines for his goals, the Santiago Bernabeu faithful appreciate what his Brazilian compatriot Rodrygo brings to the team and are also aware of the potential of Endrick.

Signed from Santos in 2019, Rodrygo has developed into one of the best and most important players for Madrid.

The 24-year-old has helped Los Blancos win LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice during his time at the Bernabeu so far.

Endrick moved to Madrid from Palmeiras only last summer, and at 18, the striker is still finding his feet at the defending Spanish and European champions.

Having already turned out 13 times for Brazil, there is no doubt that the teenage striker is a prodigy and could be a massive success at Madrid in the long run.

It seems that Chelsea have also realised how good Endrick is and are planning to sign him and his Brazil international teammate Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

According to Defensa Central, Chelsea are looking for a striker and a winger and are ready to bid €125million (£105m, $137m) for Rodrygo and Endrick.

The Premier League club plan to offer €80million (£67m, $87.5m) for Rodrygo and €45million (£38m, $49m) for Endrick.

The report has revealed that Madrid do not plan to sell either of the players and will reject any offers for them.

Rodrygo and Endrick stance on Real Madrid future

Not only would Chelsea face resistance from Madrid in their quest to sign Rodrygo and Endrick, but the two Brazil internationals are not willing to move either.

Defensa Central has revealed that the two Brazilian players “want to continue” playing for Madrid, who could win LaLiga and the Champions League yet again this season.

Madrid are arguably the biggest club in the world and are the pinnacle for most footballers, so to leave Los Blancos and move to Chelsea is understandably not appealing to Rodrygo or Endrick.

While Endrick is not a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting line-up, he is only 18 now and will learn from training and playing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Latest Real Madrid news: Romero boost, Konate price-tag

Real Madrid have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The defending Spanish and European champions are on the hunt for a new centre-back and believe that Romero would be a good fit.

It has been reported that if Romero does not sign a new deal, then Tottenham will sell the Argentina international this summer.

Spurs are likely to demand £60million in transfer fees for the defender.

Another Madrid player who could move to England is Eduardo Camavinga.

Manchester City are said to be ready to make a bid for Camavinga in the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos are not going to sell the France international midfielder on the cheap and want £70million in transfer fees for him.

Madrid are also keen on a deal for Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate in the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Konate, who is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2026.

While the Merseyside outfit want the defender to sign a new deal and extend his stay at Anfield, Liverpool are willing to sell Konate as long as Madrid or any other club pay their asking price of €60million (£50.6m, $65.5m).

IN FOCUS: Rodrygo and Endrick’s stats this season for Real Madrid