Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Chelsea truly want to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, with TEAMtalk disclosing how Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur view a potential deal for the Brazil international winger.

Rodrygo is struggling for playing time at Real Madrid at the moment, with Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso using him to compete with Vinicius Junior for a place in the starting line-up.

The 24-year-old, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Real Madrid so far in his career, has made just two starts in LaLiga and only one start in the Champions League for the Spanish and European giants so far this season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Rodrygo is open to leaving Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca wanted to sign Rodrygo in the summer of 2025, but the performances of Estevao at the Premier League club this season, combined with Profit and Sustainability Rule (PSR) constraints, mean that the Blues are not in urgent need of the Madrid star.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has backed our claim, adding that there are no ongoing talks between Rodrygo and Chelsea.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then on Rodrygo, it’s important to say that in the last 24 hours, we had links with Chelsea.

“From Brazil, they mentioned Chelsea as a possible solution to Rodrygo between the January transfer window or the summer.

“At the moment, what I am getting as an answer from Chelsea sources is very clear.

“With maximum respect for Rodrygo, Chelsea are not in negotiations for Rodrygo.

“Chelsea are not in talks with Rodrygo’s camp or with Real Madrid, and there is zero ongoing between Chelsea and Rodrygo.

“So, despite some stories from Brazil, Chelsea are not focused on Rodrygo deal, again, with maximum respect for a beautiful player, top player like Rodrygo, Chelsea are not working on this one.”

Man City lead Rodrygo race as Tottenham step aside – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Manchester City are leading the race for Rodrygo, but Tottenham Hotspur have abandoned their pursuit of the winger.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man City manager Pep Guardiola views Rodrygo as the ideal versatile winger, with the Cityzens interested in a January transfer deal.

Although the Tottenham board admire Rodrygo and manager Thomas Frank is also a fan, the winger’s salary demands are too much for last season’s Europa League winners.

Bayern Munich previously showed interest in Rodrygo, but the defending Bundesliga champions have cooled their interest, with Luis Diaz and Michael Olise in fine form this season.

