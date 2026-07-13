Roma have turned to two BlueCo stars after suffering Mason Greenwood blow

Roma have opened negotiations with Chelsea’s owners BlueCo over a double swoop for Alejandro Garnacho and Diego Moreira, TEAMtalk can reveal, after the Serie A side missed out on a move for Marseille’s Mason Greenwood.

The Giallorossi are working on several significant deals as they reshape their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League and have now turned their attention to two players who could both leave the BlueCo stable.

Our sources can reveal Roma‘s move for Garnacho accelerated after they missed out on one of their other leading attacking targets.

Sources have confirmed the Italian giants had made a serious attempt to sign Greenwood, but the former Manchester United forward is now closing in on a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce after agreeing to head to Istanbul.

With Greenwood slipping from their grasp, Roma quickly refocused their attention on Garnacho.

TEAMtalk revealed last week that Garnacho had been available this summer, with Chelsea internally accepting they would sanction his departure for a package worth around £60million (€70m), and Roma are now attempting to structure a deal that suits all parties.

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Roma angling for Garnacho loan to buy

Sources have confirmed the Italian club would be prepared to reach close to Chelsea’s valuation, but their preferred proposal is an initial loan with an option that becomes an obligation to buy once agreed performance-related criteria are met.

Chelsea, however, would ideally prefer a permanent transfer from the outset and discussions remain ongoing over the structure of the agreement.

The 22-year-old endured a frustrating first campaign at Stamford Bridge after joining from Manchester United and, we understand, head coach Xabi Alonso has approved his departure this summer.

A move to Serie A is now looking increasingly likely. Napoli have also enquired about Garnacho’s situation, but Roma have emerged as the club making the strongest push.

Sources can also reveal that Roma are simultaneously progressing plans to sell Matias Soule to Sunderland, a move that would create both the financial room and squad space needed to pursue Garnacho.

The Giallorossi are also exploring the sale of midfielder Manu Kone, who remains firmly on Manchester United’s radar, as they continue balancing their books while preparing for Champions League football.

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Roma closing in on double BlueCo deal

Garnacho is not the only player Roma are discussing with BlueCo.

We understand talks have also taken place over Strasbourg winger Diego Moreira.

The Belgian international has been given the green light to leave after Chelsea and Alonso decided they have no plans to bring him back into the Stamford Bridge first-team picture.

Moreira initially joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023 before spending time on loan at Lyon.

He was subsequently transferred within the BlueCo network to Strasbourg, where he has flourished and established himself as one of Ligue 1’s most exciting young wide players.