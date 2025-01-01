Romano drops emphatic Chelsea, Nkunku exit update, with Man Utd circling and Arsenal deal eyed

Christopher Nkunku could leave Chelsea in 2025, but only if he makes the first move

Fabrizio Romano has revealed what must happen for Chelsea to sell Christopher Nkunku in 2025, while Arsenal have been linked with the Frenchman and TEAMtalk understands Manchester United are ready to swoop.

Nkunku cost Chelsea £52m when signed from RB Leipzig, with the Blues triggering his release clause after a spectacular spell in Germany. Nkunku – who is at his best when operating in central areas – scored a combined 58 goals and provided 29 assists over his last two seasons in Leipzig.

Nkunku’s first season at Stamford Bridge was heavily disrupted by injury. He has blazed a trail through Conference League defences this season, though opportunities in the Premier League have been in short supply.

Nicolas Jackson is first choice in the striker position, while Cole Palmer is unmoveable for obvious reasons in the No 10 role.

The end result is Nkunku has been relegated to a bit-part player and a recent report from Caught Offside claimed he’s ‘eager to leave’ Chelsea.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now weighed in on the Frenchman’s future through an update on his YouTube channel.

Romano insisted that everyone at Chelsea from the coaching staff all the way up to the ownership want to keep Nkunku. However, the trusted reporter noted the Blues would begrudgingly greenlight a sale if Nkunku asks to leave.

“It’s important to clarify that internally at Chelsea, coaching staff, Enzo Maresca, the board, the owners… all of them want to keep Christopher Nkunku,” stated Romano. “They believe Nkunku is an important player for the project.

“But the only way for Nkunku to leave Chelsea in January is if the player goes to Chelsea and asks them to leave because he’s not happy with his game-time.

“At the moment, this (Nkunku asking to leave) did not happen. So that’s the situation at this point, but it’s important to say the only way to change the situation is [on] the player side.”

Romano concluded by stating: “If the player would be unhappy or changes his mind, Chelsea would consider the situation.”

Man Utd or Arsenal next for Christoper Nkunku?

In the event Nkunku does decide his future must lay elsewhere, he might not have to leave England to find his next club.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, learned in late-November that Man Utd are among those who would look to strike a deal if Chelsea signal they’ll sell.

Nkunku looks tailor-made for one of the dual No 10 roles behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

However, it is important to note United do not have the funds to buy him outright in the winter window and the only realistic option would be a loan.

Failing that, Man Utd could look to make a firmer move in the summer, assuming Nkunku is still on Chelsea’s books at that time, of course.

Caught Offside’s report that detailed Nkunku’s alleged unhappiness with his playing time also listed Arsenal as a potential destination.

The report did not specify whether it was Arsenal that were showing interest in Nkunku or it’s actually Nkunku who’d like to join Arsenal.

Nonetheless, Arsenal are believed to be in the market for additions to their attacking options in 2025. Nkunku – while not the out-and-out striker Gunners fans crave – would certainly represent an upgrade on the last player Arsenal bought from Chelsea (Raheem Sterling – loan).

