Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea are ‘unlikely’ to try to sign RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo – as Barcelona, Manchester City and more learn the details on the changing situation with his release clause.

The Spain international has caught the world’s attention after his stellar performances for his country in their run to the final of Euro 2024.

Despite starting out as a substitute in the tournament, the attacking midfielder was always a threat off the bench for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

After scoring late on in Spain’s 4-1 win over Georgia in the last 16, he scored and bagged an assist in their 2-1 quarter-final victory against Germany, and in the 2-1 semi-final triumph versus France, he popped up with a sumptuous goal, too.

Ahead of his country’s Euros final against England on Sunday, attention has turned to his future at the Bundesliga side – as clubs queue up to sign him.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, City, and Barcelona, among others, are said to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old – whose contract at Leipzig runs until 2027.

According to The Athletic, Olmo, who came into Spain’s starting lineup following Pedri’s injury against Germany, expects to leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer after reaching a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with them in 2023.

The former Dinamo Zagreb man, who joined Leipzig in 2020 for £24.4m, is understood to have a £50.5m release clause which expires on July 15, 2024.

Olmo unlikely to join Chelsea

However, Fabrizio Romano states that this clause has now been extended until July 20, giving his representatives more time to flesh out a possible transfer exit. And according to the transfer expert, a move to Stamford Bridge is remote.

He told Caught Offside: “I want to start with an important update on the situation of Dani Olmo. From what I’m told, there is an important detail on Olmo’s €60m (£50.5m) release clause.

“The plan was for the clause to run until Monday, July 15, but if the Spanish national team were to reach the final of the Euros, it would then run for five more days.

“Now we know that Spain have reached the final of Euro 2024, where they will face England, his release clause at RB Leipzig will be valid until July 20. This means the agents of the player have more time to hold more meetings to find a solution for him.

“I’ve been asked about reports in England linking Olmo with Chelsea, but at the moment I’m told they are not negotiating for him. Chelsea already have Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and then Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian to come later, so it’s not something concrete for Chelsea at this stage. But he can be an option for many other clubs.”

Leipzig in strong transfer position

Olmo – who was reportedly asked to stay at Leipzig last summer after losing Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City, Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea and Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool for approximately £185m – may be sold for more than his release clause, according to Romano.

He even went as far as saying it will take a “lot more” than his current release clause price – something that may reduce his list of potential suitors.

“So what’s going on with Olmo? I’m told that there are meetings expected with Premier League clubs, while Bayern also appreciate this opportunity, but it could be really complicated to negotiate with Leipzig if they’re not fast and the date of his release clause being valid passes. It would take a lot more than €60m to sign Olmo after the 20th of July,” he added.

If Olmo helps his country to Euros success this weekend, the fee Leipzig may command could shoot up. Amid the uncertainty over Kevin De Bruyne’s City future, Olmo could be the ideal successor to the 33-year-old.

This is likely to be one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.